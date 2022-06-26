fb-pixel Skip to main content
red sox 8, guardians 3

Red Sox on a roll, rack up 15 hits against Guardians en route to seventh win in a row

By Globe staff reportsUpdated June 26, 2022, 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers hits an RBI single in the seventh inning.Nick Cammett/Getty

CLEVELAND — In a series that was supposed to be evenly matched, the Red Sox proved that the Guardians are no match for them. At least for this weekend.

The Sox beat the Guardians in convincing fashion Sunday, 8-3, securing a series sweep. Rich Hill turned in another quality performance despite his four walks. Hill went six innings, yielding just one run while striking out five. The Sox racked up 15 hits and walked a season-high 11 times. They tagged Cleveland starter Aaron Civale for eight hits and three runs in four innings. The Red Sox have won their last seven games, the longest active streak in the majors.

Advertisement

The Sox now travel to Toronto to play the Blue Jays in a three-game set beginning Monday.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video