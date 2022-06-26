Red Sox on a roll, rack up 15 hits against Guardians en route to seventh win in a row

CLEVELAND — In a series that was supposed to be evenly matched, the Red Sox proved that the Guardians are no match for them. At least for this weekend.

The Sox beat the Guardians in convincing fashion Sunday, 8-3, securing a series sweep. Rich Hill turned in another quality performance despite his four walks. Hill went six innings, yielding just one run while striking out five. The Sox racked up 15 hits and walked a season-high 11 times. They tagged Cleveland starter Aaron Civale for eight hits and three runs in four innings. The Red Sox have won their last seven games, the longest active streak in the majors.