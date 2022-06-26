Revolution battle to a scoreless draw on road vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil just missed with chances to clinch a victory, firing away as the Revolution (6-5-6, 24 points) made a last-minute sprint on the thick artificial turf at BC Place in Vancouver. The Revolution, who play host to FC Cincinnati July 3, have a 4-0-5 mark since April 23.

The Revolution extended their unbeaten streak to nine games, but could not break through in playing to a 0-0 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday night.

Whitecaps striker Ryan Gauld (right) tries to fight off a challenge from New England's Wilfrid Kaptoum during the first half of Sunday's scoreless draw at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

In the first half, Gil had two clear chances, a free kick going just high (25th) and a point blank attempt blocked by Carlos Godinho (33d minute). The free kick was set up as Cristian Dajome was cautioned by referee Filip Dujic after fouling Wilfrid Kaptoum just outside the penalty area, Gil’s curling the attempt over the crossbar. Then, Dylan Borrero’s cross was headed down by Arnor Traustason to Bou, whose one-timer rolled directly to Gil near the penalty spot. But Gil hesitated, then shot directly at Godinho.

The Revolution began the second half on the attack, Borrero hitting the bar (53d), then having a shot saved (54th) by former Revolution goalkeeper Cody Cropper. Both teams had chances as the game opened up late in the half. Bou fired high (77th), then Jon Bell cleared a Vancouver blocked shot (80th) after Brian White broke away. Djordje Petrovic saved on White (84th) and Lucas Cavallini (85th).

In the end, the Revolution dominated possession, as Bou took four shots and Gil one from the 87th minute on.

Two Bou attempts were blocked, one went high, and another was saved, Gil missing on a rebound. Dujic concluded the match with the Revolution in possession and on the offensive in the third minute of added time.