Tempers boil over between Angels, Mariners as eight ejected in massive brawl

Three of the first four hitters in Seattle’s lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed.

Both managers and six players were ejected after the brouhaha, which stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out to the empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield.

A lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Seattle’s Jesse Winker was hit by the first pitch of the second inning by Angels opener Andrew Wantz, who had also thrown a pitch behind the head of the Mariners’ No. 2 hitter, Julio Rodriguez, in the first inning.

The first pitch to Rodriguez certainly appeared to be a response to Erik Swanson’s 95 mile-per-hour fastball near Mike Trout’s head in the ninth inning Saturday night, a throw that infuriated the three-time AL MVP. The umpires gathered together after the pitch, but only issued warnings to both dugouts.

Winker reacted to getting hit by angrily yelling and gesturing at the Angels’ dugout, and the sides charged each other moments later, with both benches and bullpens emptying. The brawl lasted about four minutes, with people from both teams appearing to throw multiple punches.

When Winker finally left the field, he appeared to make an obscene gesture at the jeering Angels fans behind Seattle’s dugout.

After the teams returned to their dugouts, Iglesias returned a few moments later to throw the sunflower seeds and gum while furiously screaming at the umpires.

Los Angeles interim manager Phil Nevin and Seattle’s Scott Servais were ejected. The Angels lost Wantz, Iglesias, and reliever Ryan Tepera, while Winker, Rodriguez, and J.P. Crawford were tossed for the Mariners.

The scoreless game between the AL West rivals, meeting for the eighth time in 11 days, was delayed about 18 minutes. Luis Rengifo later homered and David MacKinnon drove in the tiebreaking run with a single in the seventh for the Angels, who avoided a series sweep with just their fourth win in their last 18 home games.

Aaron Judge does it again, walks off Astros for Yankees

Aaron Judge’s three-run homer in the 10th inning was his second walk-off hit against the Astros in four days, and the New York Yankees recovered after nearly being no-hit for the second consecutive game to beat Houston, 6-3, for a four-game split between the AL’s top teams.

José Urquidy was eight outs from Houston’s second straight no-hitter when Giancarlo Stanton blasted a one-out homer in the seventh inning, and DJ LeMahieu followed with a tying two-run drive in the eighth. After Boston College product Michael King stranded the bases loaded in the 10th, Isiah Kiner-Falefa dropped a two-strike bunt that moved automatic runner Aaron Hicks to third.

Righthander Seth Martinez intentionally walked pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter and struck out LeMahieu, setting up a two-out showdown with Judge. Just like on Thursday, when he broke a 6-all tie with a single in the ninth, Judge lifted the major league-leading Yankees. His rocket to left-center on a slider landed in the visiting bullpen.

After rounding the bases, Judge walked over the to stands and gifted his bat to film director Spike Lee.

With their 10th walkoff win this year, the Yankees (53-20) matched the third-best 73-game start in the majors since 1930. They are 24-1 when Judge and Stanton homer in the same game, including 8-0 this season.

New York’s 16⅓-inning hitless drought was the longest by any team since at least 1961, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. No team has ever been no-hit in consecutive games.

Bryce Harper lost to Phillies with broken thumb

Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper suffered a broken left thumb when he was struck by a pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell Saturday night, an injury that immediately sidelines the reigning National League MVP for at least the foreseeable future.

Harper was injured in the fourth inning of the Phillies’ 4-2 victory when he checked his swing as the pitch rose, and the ball struck his hand as he leaned away. In immediate and obvious pain, he fell to his knees, holding his hand as Phillies trainer Paul Buchheit came onto the field. The team announced he will be out indefinitely, with further medical evaluations planned in the next few days.

“I’ve never had a hand injury like this,” Harper told reporters as he stood at his locker, wearing a splint on his thumb. “Never broken anything in my life. This is new to me, so I’m just gonna go day by day, see kind of where we’re at and see the specialist in Philly. And if I do need to see another specialist somewhere, then I will.”

As Harper left the field, he angrily directed comments toward Snell, who gestured that it was not intentional. Moments later, Harper seemed to say, “I know, I know,” and after the game noted, “it wasn’t heated at all. It was just the moment and a crappy situation. I’ve been playing against Blake since we were 10, 11 years old, so I know there was no ill will behind that at all.”

Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski, who was traveling with the team, said it was unclear whether Harper would need surgery.

Rowdy Tellez hammers former team as Brewers beat up Blue Jays

Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays, 10-3, in Milwaukee, which took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017.

Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run, both off José Berríos (5-4), who allowed eight hits and a season-high eight runs in 2⅔ innings.

For the Jays, George Springer returned to the starting lineup after missing three consecutive games with right elbow discomfort. Alejandro Kirk started behind the plate after serving as designated hitter on Saturday. Kirk’s hand got clipped on a backswing, forcing him to leave Friday night’s game.

Also, Milwaukee placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain.

No Ronald Acuña Jr. for Atlanta

Ronald Acuña Jr. didn’t start for Atlanta on Sunday night against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his left foot Saturday. Acuña moved around the Braves clubhouse Sunday afternoon with his left knee on a medical scooter to keep his foot elevated. Tests showed no fracture and Acuña was not wearing a protective boot, but the star outfielder said he couldn’t put pressure on his foot. “I’d say that’s the one thing that has me a little worried, but we’ll see how it goes,” Acuña said . . . Dylan Cease (6-3) struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings, Gavin Sheets homered, and the host White Sox avoided a four-game sweep, hanging on to beat Baltimore, 4-3, after the Orioles scored twice in the ninth inning. Aided by two José Abreu errors, Baltimore loaded the bases against Kendall Graveman with none out before Jonathan Araúz lined an RBI single. After pinch hitter Rougned Odor struck out, Cedric Mullins cut it to 4-3 with a sacrifice fly, but Graveman struck out Trey Mancini for his third save . . . Shane McClanahan struck out 10 over seven innings, Tampa Bay had a three-run seventh keyed by an overturned stolen-base call, and the Rays completed a three-game sweep by beating Pittsburgh, 4-2. McClanahan (8-3) allowed one run and four hits, lowering his major league-leading ERA to 1.77 and grabbing the big league lead in strikeouts with 123. The Rays took a 4-1 lead in the seventh on Ji-Man Choi’s run-scoring double and RBI singles by Josh Lowe and Isaac Paredes off Anthony Banda, who replaced Lawrence Academy alum Tyler Beede (0-1) with one on and two outs . . . Byron Buxton had three hits, including an RBI triple for the second straight game, and Minnesota beat Colorado, 6-3, to stretch its division lead to two games ahead of five games in four days at second-place Cleveland. Max Kepler added two hits and two RBIs for the Twins, and Joe Ryan (6-3) grinded through 102 pitches over five innings to record his first win in more than a month . . . Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning to drive in his third run of the game, and the Chicago Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Cardinals, 6-5, in St. Louis. The hosts led, 5-0, but starter Jack Flaherty — making his third start this season after missing the first 64 games while recovering from shoulder surgery — left after two innings because of right shoulder tightness, and the Cubs tied the score with a five-run fourth. Chicago has won four of its last five series at its rival, while the Cardinals have lost three of their last four games and seven of their last 10 . . . Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was called up by Arizona to start against Detroit. The 34-year-old Keuchel was designated for assignment by the White Sox on May 28, and the Diamondbacks signed him to a minor league deal on June 6.