This week’s TV: Netflix to offer ad tier, ‘Only Murders’ returns, and a Chris Pratt action series

“We’ve left a big customer segment off the table, which is people who say: ‘Hey, Netflix is too expensive for me and I don’t mind advertising.’ We [are] adding an ad tier; we’re not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We’re adding an ad tier for folks who say, ‘Hey, I want a lower price and I’ll watch ads.’ ”

It’s official: By the end of the year, Netflix is going to add a cheaper subscription tier option that will include ads. Last week at, ahem, the Cannes Lions advertising festival, co-CEO Ted Sarandos explained the decision, which comes after disappointing financial numbers and a drop in subscribers for the first time in a decade.

So the ad option is for you, not for Netflix, which lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022, and whose stock price has plunged this year. The price for the new tier has not been announced. Currently, these are the Netflix price options per month: Basic, $9.99 (one screen, no HD); Standard, $15.49 (two screens); and Premium, $19.99 (four screens).

The streaming service has long been resistant to ads, and, in a way, it was part of the ad-free revolution started by pay-cable TV. Netflix is not alone, by the way, in offering add tiers — Hulu and HBO Max already do, and Disney+ announced that it, too, will offer the option later this year.

Would you pay for a Netflix sub that includes ads?

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. This week, PBS is taking a close look at mental illness and young people, a topic that isn’t talked about enough, and a problem that is often endured in isolation. “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” is a two-part, four-hour series that hears from more than 20 young Americans about their experiences with stigma, discrimination, silence, and, ultimately, hope. (Here’s the trailer.) It also looks into the parents, teachers, friends, and health-care providers in their lives. It airs Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. on GBH 2.

2. There are two notable returning shows this week. Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” is back for a second season on Tuesday, as the podcast team investigates the death of Bunny Folger, the Arconia’s board president. Guests will include Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer as a version of herself (she has taken over Sting’s apartment), as well as Cara Delevingne as Mabel’s love interest. Then, on Friday, Netflix is releasing the last two episodes of season four of “Stranger Things.” Map out some time: Episode eight is 85 minutes and the finale is nearly 2 1/2 hours.

3. Chris Pratt, action star, returns to TV with “The Terminal List,” an eight-episode Amazon series based on the Jack Carr novel. The story follows Pratt’s James Reece, a Navy SEAL who survives an ambush during a high-stakes covert mission. When he returns home to his family after the incident, he finds that he may still be in danger. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the series also stars Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, and Jai Courtney. All eight episodes premiere Friday.

Kevin Hart produced the two-part A&E docuseries "The Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution," which premieres Wednesday. Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Hartbeat LLC

4. Kevin Hart produced a two-part docuseries called “Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution,” which premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. on A&E and concludes Thursday at the same time. It’s about the evolution of Black comedy since the 1970s, and it features interviews with W. Kamau Bell, Wayne Brady, Michael Che, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, DL Hughley, Lil Rel Howery, Amber Ruffin, Sherri Shepherd, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Katt Williams. (Here’s the trailer.)

5. It’s not great, but it’s an opportunity to see some old friends — I mean TV characters. On Monday, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” heads over to Peacock, which also has the original series and the first “Downton” movie. Here’s the trailer, with guest stars Hugh Dancy, Laura Braddock, and Dominic West.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy” Her second stand-up special. Netflix, Tuesday

“We Hunt Together” Season two of the British crime series about odd-couple detectives. Showtime, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

“Endangered” A documentary on journalists navigating a world where the fourth estate is seen as an enemy. HBO, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“The Bear” A drama set in a Chicago restaurant starring Jeremy Allen White as the chef. Hulu

“Chloe” Social media plays a role in this compelling six-part British thriller. Amazon

“Loot” Maya Rudolph is a billionaire trying to do good in this workplace comedy. Apple TV+

“The Old Man” Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow shine in this thriller. FX, Hulu

“Queer as Folk” A reboot of the LGBTQ soap opera. Peacock

“Dark Winds” An atmospheric six-part mystery set in 1970s Navajo Nation. AMC, AMC+

“Girls5eva” In season two, the sweet spot between silliness and satire. Peacock

“Now and Then” A pulpy whodunit with lots of twists. Apple TV+

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” An unsatisfying adaptation of the novel. HBO

“Ten Percent” The British adaptation of “Call My Agent!” stays close to the original. AMC

“Conversations With Friends” A melodrama from the makers of “Normal People.” Hulu

“I Love That for You” Vanessa Bayer stars in this sendup of home shopping networks. Showtime

“The Staircase” Colin Firth stars in a stellar adaptation of the Michael Peterson case. HBO Max

“Gentleman Jack” Suranne Jones continues to shine in season two. HBO













































Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.