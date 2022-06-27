That holiday cookout will cost you more this year

Add Fourth of July cookouts to the list of what Americans will pay more for this year — a lot more. Ground beef prices are up 36 percent from a year ago, while chicken breasts gained by a third, according to a survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation. Overall, revelers can expect to spend 17 percent more on food for a barbecue, marking the biggest increase since the lobbying organization began tracking data a decade ago. In 2021, the cost of an Independence Day cookout declined by less than 1 percent, according to the group. But much has changed since then. Costs for fuel, labor, and key farming inputs like fertilizer have soared. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has worsened the situation by disrupting global agriculture supply chains, according to Roger Cryan, chief economist for the Farm Bureau. Paying more for burgers and lemonade (up 22 percent) hits just as one measure of US consumer sentiment fell to an all-time low. However, not all foods in the survey saw big jumps in price. Strawberries sank 16 percent and sliced cheese fell 13 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

FAST FOOD

Advertisement

McDonald’s names new executives to tackle supply chain problems

McDonald’s named Ian Borden as its new chief financial officer starting Sept. 1, part of a trio of promotions as the company deals with challenges to its global supply chain. Borden — currently the company’s president for international operations — will replace Kevin Ozan, who is becoming senior executive vice president for strategic initiatives. Francesca DeBiase, the global supply-chain chief, is retiring Aug. 31 and will be replaced in that role by Marion Gross, who currently oversees the supply chain in North America, the hamburger chain said in a statement Monday. The changes come as McDonald’s is navigating what chief executive Chris Kempczinski has called “an increasingly complex and uncertain operating environment.” While diners are still spending to eat out, consumers are grappling with soaring inflation at the gas pump and in the grocery aisle. McDonald’s also recently pulled out of Russia and is dealing with supply-chain disruptions and a tight labor market. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INDUSTRY

More orders for durable goods in May

Orders placed with US factories for durable goods rose more than expected in May, suggesting business investment so far remains firm even in the face of rising interest rates and mounting concerns about the economy. Bookings for durable goods — items meant to last at least three years — increased 0.7 percent in May after a revised 0.4 percent advance a month earlier, Commerce Department figures showed Monday. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Credit Suisse convicted of aiding money laundering

Credit Suisse was convicted of failing to prevent money laundering by a Bulgarian cocaine trafficker, in the first ever criminal conviction of a major Swiss lender in the country’s history. The verdict, in which a former relationship manager at the bank was also convicted on money laundering charges, was handed down by Switzerland’s top criminal court on Monday afternoon. The woman was given a 20-month suspended prison sentence while Credit Suisse faces a fine of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.1 million) and was also hit with a claim of 19 million francs, equivalent to the amount the bank allowed to be laundered. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta joins the ranks of bargain stocks

For years, investors valued Facebook’s parent company as if its growth would never falter. Now that it has, fund managers who buy cheap, out-of-favor stocks are finally getting a chance to own shares of Meta Platforms Inc. Stock pickers at value firms Dodge & Cox, First Eagle Investment Management, and Artisan Partners bought millions of Meta shares this year. Index-tracking investors now will be buying too: After FTSE Russell’s annual overhaul of its equity benchmarks, Meta on Monday joined other former growth darlings Netflix and PayPal in the firm’s value indexes, which serve as the basis for billions of dollars of passive portfolios. Meta began to attract bargain hunters after the company announced in February that Facebook’s user growth had stalled, sending the shares plunging. The stock last week reached its cheapest level ever, relative to earnings. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

BANKING

Wells Fargo has new credit card to compete with rivals

Wells Fargo is launching another credit card, the latest in the third-biggest US lender’s push to build out new offerings under chief executive Charlie Scharf. The Wells Fargo Autograph card is the first in a group of rewards cards the firm plans to introduce, according to a statement Monday. The card, which launches throughout the United States in mid-July and has no annual fee, offers three points per dollar spent on categories including restaurants, travel, gas stations, and streaming services. Wells Fargo’s points are worth one cent each on the firm’s rewards platform. Credit cards have been a key growth initiative for Scharf, who was previously CEO of Visa and earlier in his career led JPMorgan Chase’s retail-banking arm. Wells Fargo should have an advantage with its massive branch network — among the the largest of any US bank — but its customers have long chosen cards from rivals such as Chase, Citigroup, and American Express. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

LABOR

British lawyers latest workers to stage walkout

Britain’s criminal trial lawyers went on strike across the country on Monday in a long-running spat over government funding and fees that have collapsed in recent years. It’s the latest sector to show its unhappiness with the UK government over a range of issues from pay to working conditions. Around 40,000 railway staff walked out last week in the largest rail strike in three decades. Teachers and National Health Service staff are also considering industrial action against a backdrop of rising inflation and low pay rises. The Criminal Bar Association, which represents thousands of barristers in England and Wales, said around 80 percent of its members backed the walkout that’ll target 14 days of strike action over the next month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LEGAL

Supreme Court lets stand Roundup verdict

The US Supreme Court let stand an $87 million award against Bayer, rejecting the company for the second time in a week as it tries to fend off tens of thousands of claims that its top-selling Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The justices making no comment Monday left in place a jury’s finding in favor of Alva and Alberta Pilliod in a California case. Bayer argued that a federal law precluded the suit and that the $70 million punitive damages award was so large it violated the Constitution. The court last week rejected Bayer’s appeal in a case the company was trying to use to scuttle billions of dollars in potential claims. The company’s liability could be the full $16 billion it has set aside to resolve the litigation, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Holly Froum. The German chemicals giant inherited the legal mess in 2018 when it acquired Monsanto, the herbicide’s maker. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement



