Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son appears to lightly crash Lamborghini into parked car, reports say

In a viral video of the incident, Affleck can be seen letting Samuel hop into the driver’s seat of the yellow Lamborghini, estimated to be worth nearly a quarter of million dollars , while Lopez sits in the back seat. Within moments, the car lurches backward into what appears to be a white BMW.

Samuel, the Oscar winner’s 10-year-old son, appeared to get behind the wheel of a rental Lamborghini and promptly reverse it into a parked car while with his father and Jennifer Lopez on Sunday, TMZ reported .

Ben Affleck kicked off the summer season with a bit of car trouble over the weekend.

Advertisement

The Cambridge native was looking at cars at a luxury rental dealership in Beverly Hills with Samuel — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — prior to the fender-bender, TMZ reported.

Immediately after the minor accident, both Affleck and young Samuel are shown in the clip taking a close look at the vehicles to inspect for any damage.

“Everyone is fine,” a representative for Affleck told Entertainment Tonight.

Although it is not immediately clear how the collision unfolded, photos taken at the scene show Affleck having an animated discussion with employees of 777 Exotics afterwards. He also appears to comfort Samuel while Lopez stands alongside the pair.

A representative for the dealership told TMZ there was no damage done, despite the apparent contact.

“When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth,” an employee told Page Six. “We have a small lot, and the cars are close. Everybody was OK! They seemed happy and continued to browse.”

Affleck might take pause if Samuel asks to drive the Batmobile in the near future.





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.