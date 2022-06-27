66 residents evacuated from Reading senior living facility after pipe burst

Sixty-six residents were evacuated from a senior living facility in Reading after a pipe burst Monday morning, police and fire officials said.

No injuries were reported among those living at The Residence at Pearl Street, an assisted living and memory care community, and there is no ongoing danger to residents, Reading police and fire officials said in a statement.

Police and firefighters responded to the facility at 75 Pearl St. at 11:53 a.m. for a pipe burst that sent water into an electrical box, the statement said. Power had not yet been restored to the building as of Monday evening, after it was cut following the spill, officials said.