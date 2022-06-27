Another bag of bullets found at Boston Latin Academy, officials say

A bag of bullets was found at Boston Latin Academy on Friday, Boston police said. It was the second time ammunition turned up at the school in a span of two months.

Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, said a parent volunteer discovered the small bag containing “a few rounds” of ammunition while doing end-of-the-school-year cleanup. “There were no children in school,” at the time, she said.

No weapons were found, she said.