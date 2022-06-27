Another bag of bullets found at Boston Latin Academy, officials say

A bag of bullets was found at Boston Latin Academy on Friday, Boston police said. It was the second time ammunition turned up at the school in a span of two months.
Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, said a parent volunteer discovered the small bag containing “a few rounds” of ammunition while doing end-of-the-school-year cleanup. “There were no children in school,” at the time, she said.
No weapons were found, she said.
This was not the first time ammunition has been found at Boston Latin Academy, as a small plastic bag containing bullets was found at the school back in May.
Advertisement
In that incident, officers responded to Boston Latin Academy, located at 205 Townsend St., at 1:52 p.m. May 3 for a report of found bullets in a bag. Boston Public Schools officials said the bag was discovered at the school’s loading dock after students had been dismissed for the day, so the school didn’t have to go into safe mode.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.