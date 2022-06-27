Baker: Mass. may ‘encourage’ employers in states that outlawed abortion to relocate to the Bay State

“I do believe that having listened to and heard from a lot of companies over the course of the past several days about what this decision means with respect to their workforces and their benefit plans that there may in fact be a big opportunity here for Massachusetts to encourage some employers to either come here or expand their footprint here, as we are a state that takes this issue seriously,” Baker said.

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that the state may “encourage” employers in states that have effectively outlawed abortion to relocate to Massachusetts, where abortion rights are enshrined in law and are among the strongest in the country.

In the wake of a US Supreme Court decision that ended constitutional protections for abortion, Baker told reporters that he has been “tracking” companies across the country where CEOs have promised employees that they would expense reimbursement for those seeking abortions in another states or fund health savings accounts that could pay for such services.

More than a dozen states have “trigger laws” that effectively banned abortion at varying stages upon the high court’s ruling last week.

Baker, a rare Republican elected official who supports the right to abortion, signed an executive order last Friday that he said aimed to “protect reproductive health care providers who serve out-of-state residents.”

The order banned executive state agencies from assisting another state’s investigation into a person or group for receiving or performing abortions that are legal in Massachusetts or extraditing those patients or providers. The order also addressed laws imposed in states that criminalize abortions and other services, and protects Massachusetts abortion providers from losing their professional licenses or receiving other professional discipline based on potential out-of-state charges.

Baker, a Swampscott resident who is not running for reelection, was one of the only Republican governors in the country to take such a stance in response to the Supreme Court ruling.

“We obviously spent the time between the time of [the leaked Supreme Court ruling] draft and the issuance of the ultimate decision, coming up with a plan that would . . . provide relief to people who came here from other states seeking those services safe,” he said.

