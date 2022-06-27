Boyfriend of Maine woman charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maine

Maine State Police said in a statement that a murder warrant had been obtained for Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland. Authorities are searching for Lester, the statement said, as well his vehicle, a 2016 Black BMW X3 SUV with Maine registration 5614WM.

The boyfriend of Nicole A. Mokeme, a prominent advocate for Maine’s Black and Indigenous communities who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month at Arcadia National Park , is now charged with murder in her death and remains at large, authorities said Monday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lester or his SUV should call State Police at 207-973-3700.

“No additional information will be released at this time as to not compromise the integrity of the investigation,” the statement said, adding that Mokeme was killed sometime between Saturday night, June 18 and the early hours of Sunday, June 19.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Lester’s SUV “may have front-end or undercarriage damage,” the statement said.

Mokeme, of South Portland, was attending the Black Excellence Retreat at the Schoodic Institute, an event she had helped organize, when she was fatally injured on the institute’s campus, officials have said previously.

State Police since the crash have been searching for the 2016 BMW X3 registered to Lester. Authorities haven’t disclosed a motive for the slaying.

Mokeme was a beloved activist in her community, where she was known for her contagious smile, big heart, and commitment to sharing her passions for wellness and nature with Black and brown youth, the Globe reported last week.

In 2014, she created the Rise and Shine Youth Retreat program, which offers self-development getaways for children of color. She opened a wellness retreat center and cooperative living-space four years ago on a 135-acre farm in Bowdoin, Maine.

“She was just a really, really great person, a very driven person,” said her friend, Marion F. Sloan. “I don’t know anybody else like her. She was very caring, a lovable, lovable person. It’s really, really hard to describe a person that’s like a light in the world, really.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.