Former commercial fisherman starts sea kelp farm as a do-no-harm response to pandemic she can pass on to her kids

While working for the University of Rhode Island’s Coastal Resource Center , she also owns Rhody Wild Sea Gardens , a sugar kelp farm in Narragansett Bay.

For as long as she can remember, Azure Cygler’s life passions and career have been centered around the ocean. She worked as a commercial fisherman on tuna charter boats, in sustainable fishing advocacy, and marine education, policy, research, and outreach.

What is Rhody Wild Sea Gardens and why did you start the company?

Cygler: It’s a sugar kelp farm, where I’m growing local, native, zero-input sugar kelp in the winter months in Narragansett Bay. During the pandemic, I felt a great pull to start a company that would do direct good for our marine ecosystem, contribute to providing healthy, local seafood to the region, and that would allow me to work outside in a do-no-harm way to reconnect with nature, specifically the ocean. Kelp farming has been around for a long time in many parts of the world, nationally and even in the region, like Maine and Connecticut. The science showing how much good kelp does is growing, as are advancements in farming practices to allow small family farms like mine to enter this nascent industry.

How does it fit into your own background?

Ever since I can remember, I wanted to be a marine biologist. I’ve been fascinated by the sustainability of our local oyster farms and by the incredible potential of kelp farming. As I start wading in the deep end of midlife, I figured why not give kelp farming a try?

I also wanted to build something that is environmentally meaningful as a demonstration to my kids — and hope to pass the farm to them — that shows you can run a positive business that is healthy for you and for the earth. Part of the ethos that I grew up with of “think globally, act locally”, which I think applies today more than ever.

What is kelp, anyway?

Kelp is a broad and general term we use to describe marine macroalgae, rootless plants that grow in the ocean. There are red, green and brown macroalgae, lots of different species found all over the world’s oceans and in our region. Kelp is generally the word we use to describe the big brown algae. I grow only one type, sugar kelp, but other farmers in Maine grow different types too, depending on what their state’s rules are. Sugar kelp is a cold water species, grows in the winter, and is native to Rhode Island waters. It can grow upwards of 10 or more feet feet — from tiny seed to harvest — in only four to five months.

When do you harvest the kelp?

Full harvest happens generally in April and May. In Rhode Island, we have to harvest and remove all the growing gear by May 1. One of the things that I love about kelp farming is the community of like-minded, seasoned farmers.

How is kelp harvested?

Working from a small boat, we pull the lines in and cut the blades of the kelp off the grow lines. We put it in totes or lobster crates to keep it fresh, keep it cool, and deliver.

How does growing kelp help improve our local waters, and beyond?

I like to call our sugar kelp an environmental superhero. As a plant, kelp absorbs CO² to create oxygen. Marine plants like kelp and phytoplankton are actually responsible for about 70 percent of the air we breathe! Kelp also absorbs nutrients from runoff, like nitrogen and phosphorus, which in excess causes fish kills. There is cool science on kelp producing a halo effect, reducing the acidity of the water surrounding the farm. Kelp also provides habitat for marine life and a buffer to the shore from storms. Folks are looking into ways we can use kelp’s super carbon slurping ability (it captures 20 times more carbon per acre than land-based trees) to sequester or store that carbon to help mitigate against climate change effects.

What are the benefits of eating or using kelp?

Kelp is delicious, local, and highly nutrient dense. It’s rich in calcium, magnesium, iodine, zinc, phosphorus and vitamin C. It’s low in carbs and calories, but high in fiber and antioxidants. Studies show it improves weight loss and detoxifies radioactive elements in your body. There is also the added benefit in knowing you are eating a local, native plant that was grown in the ocean using no fertilizers, irrigation, or any chemicals like pesticides. I think it is super satisfying to eat.

Do you have to cook kelp?

On weekly farm checks in the winter, eating it fresh from the water off the growlines is my favorite. I prefer it raw and fresh, but you can blanch it and it turns a beautiful bright green. I add it to soups and salads, but I’ve seen some creative recipes like curries, kelp slaw (from Stonington Kelp Company), and even kelp burgers.

What else can you use kelp for?

Kelp has been used to create bioplastics and for biofuels and there is great promise here. My farm, and many in the region, are too small to produce enough kelp for these larger scale products, but it is certainly possible. I am also selling the end pieces of kelp — what’s remaining on the lines after harvest — as a soil amendment, which offers huge benefits to land-based crops and backyard gardens. My goal is to have a full-circle model for my farm, where very little is wasted and the full suite of benefits kelp offers is realized.

