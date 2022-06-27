Couple who sailed across Atlantic from Boston rescued in waters off Ireland

In a statement, the institution said the couple had set out in their 37-foot yacht from Boston “a number of weeks ago” and were bound for Scotland. The vessel, the statement said, had to shift course Saturday at 5:30 p.m. local time when the Irish Coast Guard’s Marine Research Coordination Centre advised the boat to head for a pier located in the town of Castletownbere, Ireland, due to “deteriorating weather conditions.”

Two people who recently sailed from Boston with the intent to cross the Atlantic Ocean into Scotland were rescued Saturday in waters off the coast of Ireland, according to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, a charity based in the United Kingdom that assisted in the operation.

As the night progressed and the weather worsened, the statement said, the assistance of the institution’s all-weather lifeboat, the Annette Hutton, was requested at 10 p.m. It was launched immediately out of Castletownbere, the group said.

The institution said the Annette Hutton was under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty with crew members Dave O’Donovan, David Lynch, Marc O’Hare, Donagh Murphy, and Dion Kelly.

The couple’s yacht, the statement said, was found at 10:46 pm in waters roughly 10 miles southwest of Castletownbere.

“Conditions on scene were westerly Force 6-7 winds and a 3m sea swell,” the statement said. “A local fishing boat assisted while the lifeboat escorted the yacht. Once in calmer waters, a lifeboat volunteer went aboard to assist with berthing the yacht at Castletownbere pier.”

Once on the lifeboat, the institution said, the couple thanked the Irish Coast Guard, the Castletownbere lifeboat crew and the skipper of the local fishing boat for their assistance.

The statement didn’t identify the rescued sailors by name but quoted one of them as saying, “‘It was so reassuring to see the lifeboat coming – we were tired and sea conditions were challenging and we are so delighted to be safe and on dry land now!’

