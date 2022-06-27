Family, ACLU sue Boston Police Department over man’s overdose death in custody

The lawsuit filed in US District Court in Boston alleges the officers discriminated against Shayne Stilphen because he struggled with substance abuse and did not seek a medical evaluation for him despite “obvious signs of opioid over-intoxication” throughout the booking process, and later when he was held alone in a cell, where he ingested more drugs.

The family of a man who suffered a fatal drug overdose in a Boston police jail cell in 2019 is suing the department in federal court, alleging that officers failed to provide him with medical attention until it was too late, the American Civil Liberties Union said Monday.

Video surveillance shows officers walked past Stilphen’s cell seven times as he sat on his bed, awkwardly slumped over his crossed legs for about an hour, before one officer kicked the door to get Stilphen’s attention, the lawsuit says. When he didn’t respond, the officer called for help, went into the cell, and found him to be unresponsive, the lawsuit says.

Stilphen, who was 28, received multiple doses of Narcan, and an officer performed CPR while waiting for an ambulance. The lawsuit says Stilphen died either on the way to or shortly after arriving at Tufts Medical Center on July 14, 2019.

“Shayne had a disease, and needed help,” Stilphen’s mother, Lynnel Cox, said in a statement released by the ACLU. “Shayne was my only son, and I miss his warm spirit every day. Nothing has been the same since he has died. Everyone held in police custody is somebody’s child. Nobody deserves to die like Shayne did, and no family deserves to lose their loved one like we did.

“Family was everything to Shayne, and Shayne was absolutely everything to us,” Cox continued. “Shayne gave me one of life’s most precious gifts: motherhood. I’m hoping the last gift I can give Shayne is justice, so that no one else experiences this constant and unbearable pain.”

Cox, working with the ACLU and the law firm Goodwin Procter, filed the civil rights lawsuit Monday. The suit names three Boston police officers and two unidentified department employees, along with the department itself, as defendants.

The Boston Police Department declined to comment Monday, citing pending litigation.

The police station where Stilphen was held, District 4 in the South End, was the same station where another man died while in custody a couple of months earlier, in May 2019, after he was arrested in Boston on a warrant from New Hampshire.

Stilphen had struggled with addiction since he was 16, first with OxyContin and then with heroin, his family has said. Around the time of his death, he spoke to his mother about entering active recovery, becoming a barber, and having a child, the lawsuit says.

“Shayne was a beloved son, brother, and friend,” Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, said in the statement. “And like millions of Americans, Shayne had a disease for which he needed treatment — not punishment.

“Yet the complaint alleges that, over the course of several hours, BPD officers repeatedly failed to respond to Shayne’s obvious medical needs, violating his constitutional rights and ultimately ensuring that his family, friends, and community would never see him or experience the joy of his company again,” Rose continued. “Nothing can repair this loss, but police must be held accountable for the way they treat — or fail to treat — people in their custody.”

Stilphen was arrested in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, the epicenter of Boston’s opioid crisis, because he matched the description of someone who’d allegedly broken into a car, the lawsuit says.

He struggled to stand on his own as his photo was taken at the police station, and officers on multiple occasions had to help him stay on his feet as his fingerprints were processed, the lawsuit says.

After booking, Stilphen was placed in a single-person cell, where after about 10 minutes he pulled a bag of drugs from his shorts and ingested the drugs periodically over the next two hours, until 4:42 a.m., according to the lawsuit.

“For the next six minutes, Shayne’s body periodically jerked as he tried to remain upright,” the lawsuit says. “At approximately 4:48 AM, Shayne slumped forward, his limp torso awkwardly folding over his crossed legs.”

Stilphen stayed in that position for about an hour before one of the officers entered the cell at 5:51 a.m., according to the suit.

“There was a point at which Narcan could have saved Shayne’s life,” the lawsuit says. “But by the time the BPD intervened, it was too late to successfully reverse Shayne’s overdose. His heart had stopped beating.”

