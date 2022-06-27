Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Dorchester

Boston firefighters were battling a 4-alarm blaze in Dorchester on Monday afternoon.
At 1:47 p.m. the Boston Fire Department tweeted that the fire was on three floors of the multi-family house at 59 Wales St. and had spread to an adjacent building.
“The fire has extended to the adjacent building,” the tweet said. “This is now a 4 alarm fire.”
At 1:54 p.m. fire officials tweeted photos of crews attacking the fire from the roof of the adjacent building.
At 1:59 p.m. fire officials tweeted that the fire had been knocked down and crews “continue to chase hot spots.”
At approximately 1:15 heavy fire on all 3 floors of a multi family building. The fire has extended to the adjacent building. This is now a 4 alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/taOuHBOPnB— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2022
Companies attacking the fire from the roof of the adjacent building. pic.twitter.com/U2BQVGQLpR— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2022
Heavy fire knocked down at 59 Wales st Dorchester, companies continue to chase hot spots pic.twitter.com/W290A0TZdC— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2022
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.