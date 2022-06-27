Firefighters battle 4-alarm blaze in Dorchester

At 1:47 p.m. the Boston Fire Department tweeted that the fire was on three floors of the multi-family house at 59 Wales St. and had spread to an adjacent building.

Boston firefighters were battling a 4-alarm blaze in Dorchester on Monday afternoon.

“The fire has extended to the adjacent building,” the tweet said. “This is now a 4 alarm fire.”

At 1:54 p.m. fire officials tweeted photos of crews attacking the fire from the roof of the adjacent building.

At 1:59 p.m. fire officials tweeted that the fire had been knocked down and crews “continue to chase hot spots.”

