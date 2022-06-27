Identity of man electrocuted in Taunton released

A man who was fatally electrocuted Thursday while removing an antenna from an apartment building in Taunton was identified Monday by officials as a 58-year-old North Easton man.
Michael Messina was electrocuted at a three-story Danforth Street building, the Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement.
While Messina was removing an antenna from the building about 7:30 a.m., the antenna hit a nearby power line, causing severe injuries to the man and starting a fire on the building’s exterior, the statement said. Taunton firefighters responded to the accident and extinguished the fire.
No foul play is suspected, but the death remains under investigation, the statement said.
