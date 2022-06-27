Identity of man electrocuted in Taunton released

A man who was fatally electrocuted Thursday while removing an antenna from an apartment building in Taunton was identified Monday by officials as a 58-year-old North Easton man.

Michael Messina was electrocuted at a three-story Danforth Street building, the Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement.

While Messina was removing an antenna from the building about 7:30 a.m., the antenna hit a nearby power line, causing severe injuries to the man and starting a fire on the building’s exterior, the statement said. Taunton firefighters responded to the accident and extinguished the fire.