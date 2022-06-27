It’s Monday - and the Green and Orange lines are travelling through Haymarket Square

The MBTA and HYM Investment Group, which is tearing down the Government Center Garage as part of the Bulfinch Crossing development, repaired a single support column in the tunnel that forced the shutdown last Thursday. (T spokeswoman Lisa Battiston said Monday the T inaccurately tweeted that more than one column was repaired.)

Green and Orange Lines are operating through Haymarket Square Monday morning, marking the first work day that trains are travelling through the key station since last week’s abrupt shutdown due to safety concerns.

MBTA GM Steven Poftak was not available for a Globe interview on the Haymarket Square issue Friday, and Battiston said Monday around 11 a.m. that he is still unavailable for an interview with the Globe.

Boston police also reopened streets around the Government Center Garage project on Sunday.

The Globe reported this weekend that years of water damage to a single support column triggered the emergency shutdown, the latest disruption to the troubled transit system.

The shutdown was nearly identical to closures implemented after a portion of the garage collapsed in March, killing a construction worker and sending 110 tons of debris onto the ground just above tunnels for the Green and Orange lines.

The upheaval came while weekday service on the Orange, Blue, and Red lines has been reduced since last week due to a dispatcher shortage identified by federal officials.

Poftak last week blamed HYM for the structural damage.

“The MBTA will seek to hold HYM Construction accountable for all costs associated with this event,” Poftak said in a statement Thursday. Poftak and Baker did not publicly address the safety concerns Friday.

Battiston gave the Globe a copy of an easement approved in 1966 by the MBTA’s board of directors that the MBTA said established outside control of the columns.

On Friday night, HYM and the general contractor on the project, John Moriarty & Associates, issued a forceful statement saying they “are not in the business of pointing fingers.”

“We are looking to solve a problem that affects the people who live, work and commute in this City,” the companies said in a statement.

HYM said Friday the deteriorated column is “unrelated” to the garage demolition work.

HYM acquired the garage more than a decade ago with plans to re-envision the concrete facility as a complex of skyscrapers connecting multiple city neighborhoods.

The situation was further complicated Friday when a fire erupted on the 20th floor of a high-rise being built at the development, prompting road closures while firefighters contained the blaze. The $1.3 billion One Congress office tower is the future home to headquarters for State Street Corp., InterSystems, and the law firm K&L Gates.

The deteriorating column was detected Thursday while engineers hired by HYM and others surveyed the MBTA tunnels underneath the garage as part of efforts to restart the work.

According to the MBTA, engineers for HYM inspected the columns in July 2021 “as part of their initial project and plans” and had an opportunity to inspect them in March after the garage partially collapsed.

During a MBTA board of directors meeting in April, Poftak said the March inspections didn’t uncover “any significant damage, notable damage” to the tunnels. On Friday, Battiston said the columns were not a part of those inspections because they don’t support the subway tunnels and didn’t play a role in the collapse.

This is a developing story.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.