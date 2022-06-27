Man, 20, violently assaulted outside South Station; four assailants jump into waiting SUV

Witnesses reported four men had assaulted the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, according to Tavares.

Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson, said officers were called at 12:09 a.m. Friday to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Summer Street for an assault and battery outside the train station.

Boston police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was attacked by four assailants outside South Station early Friday in a violent episode captured on cell phone video, authorities said.

She said the investigation remained active Monday morning.

Via Facebook Friday, a Norton woman named Lynn Neufell identified the victim as her son, Adam Neufell. She also posted a witness’s video footage of the attack that shows three of the young assailants, one of whom is shirtless, punching and kicking her son before running into a waiting SUV.

Adam Neufell’s girlfriend tries to help him in the video and can be seen filming the license plate as the SUV drives away, while Adam lies motionless on the ground.

“I will call the police, don’t worry,” another woman who filmed the attack tells the girlfriend in one clip. The video clearly shows the license plate of the SUV.

Lynn Neufell wrote that her family publicized the video clips “in hopes of helping to catch” the attackers.

She said Adam Neufell and his girlfriend had traveled to Boston earlier in the evening “just for fun” and to get some pastries. The assailants, she wrote, “jumped out of their car and literally attacked him. He was knocked unconscious and they punched and kicked him while he was down. Broke his nose, busted his lip, and gave him a concussion.”

Adam’s girlfriend was also “yanked to the ground by one of them,” Lynn Neufell wrote. She said her son was taken to Tufts Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and released later Friday morning. A request for comment was sent to Lynn Neufell on Monday morning.

“Aside from the injuries I mentioned, he’s doing ok,” she wrote, adding that her family has been speaking with detectives and that the assailants “are seen on video laughing as they got back into their car with [Adam’s] hat, like it was a trophy from what they had done. It was stupid and senseless. I’m sick. I’m angry. I’m grateful it wasn’t worse. Please keep Adam in your thoughts as we process all that has happened.”

On Saturday, Lynn Neufell posted a follow-up message to Facebook thanking everyone who’s reached out to offer support.

“We are very satisfied with the police and detectives handling of the case!,” Neufell wrote. “Please be patient along with us.”





