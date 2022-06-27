fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man, 84, drowns at Lynn Beach, police say

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated June 27, 2022, 43 minutes ago
Lynn Beach in Lynn.Lane Turner/Globe Staff/file

An 84-year-old man drowned at Lynn Beach Sunday afternoon, Lynn police said.

Police responded to Lynn Beach for a report of a possible drowning at around 2:53 p.m., according to Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a police spokesman.

The man, who was not identified, “was pulled from the water and was not responsive,” police said.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Kmiec.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

