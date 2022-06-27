Man, 84, drowns at Lynn Beach, police say

The man, who was not identified, “was pulled from the water and was not responsive,” police said.

Police responded to Lynn Beach for a report of a possible drowning at around 2:53 p.m., according to Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a police spokesman.

An 84-year-old man drowned at Lynn Beach Sunday afternoon, Lynn police said.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Kmiec.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

