Man struck by airplane propeller at airport in Stow

A man was injured by an airplane propeller at Minute Man Air Field in Stow Monday morning, officials said.

At 9:41 a.m. Stow public safety dispatch received multiple calls reporting that a man had been hit in the head by a propeller at the National Aviation Academy, an aviation maintenance school located at Minute Man Air Field on Boxboro Road, according to Lieutenant Erick Benoit of the Stow Fire Department.

First responders arrived at the scene found a 37-year-old man who had suffered a laceration to the face “from a training prop powered by compressed air,” Benoit said. A Boston MedFlight helicopter was started but had to cancel due to weather conditions, and the patient was taken to a local trauma center with non-life threatening injuries, he said.