Man taken into custody after victim allegedly punched, hit with own sneaker at Back Bay station

A Mattapan man who was already wanted by authorities on charges including assaulting a police officer was taken into police custody after an alleged attack Sunday in which a man sitting on a bench in Back Bay station was punched and then hit with his own sneaker, MBTA Transit Police said.

Oscar Lyle, 55, is facing charges connected to the incident, as well as charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer contained in arrest warrants issued out of Boston Municipal Court’s Central Division, Transit Police said in a statement Monday.

Transit Police officers responded to a report of an assault at Back Bay Station at about 7 p.m. Sunday, the statement said.