Mass. woman seriously injured in utility terrain vehicle rollover in N.H. state park

After an investigation, the operator, Andrew Collins, 21, also from Billerica, was “cited for dangerous operation of an OHRV,” Fish and Game said.

The 20-year-old woman, of Billerica, who was not identified, suffered “a significant arm injury” in the rollover, which occurred on the Brook Road Trail, Fish and Game said in a statement . The woman was a passenger on the UTV, officials said.

A Mass. woman was seriously injured and a man was cited with dangerous operation of an off highway recreational vehicle Saturday after a utility terrain vehicle rollover in Berlin, N.H., at Jericho Mountain State Park, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

Advertisement

“All three occupants of the UTV were found to be wearing helmets, which helped lessen the number of injuries sustained during the rollover,” Fish and Game said.

Officials were notified of the crash at around 4:48 p.m., and Berlin, N.H., fire, EMS, and police responded along with Fish and Game, according go the statement. Staff from Northeast ATV Rentals, the owners of the involved machine, also assisted at the scene.

“Using four wheel drive vehicles, responders located the crash scene approximately 2.7 miles up the trail from Jericho Lake Road,” Fish and Game said.

Berlin, N.H., EMS provided first aid, and the woman was taken out of the woods by Berlin, N.H., fire, Fish and Game said. She was taken via ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment, officials said.

Collins and the other passenger, who were not injured, were transported from the scene by personnel from Berlin, N.H., police, Fish and Game said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.