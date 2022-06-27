Mayor Wu is interviewing police commissioner finalists, but their names remain under wraps

While the city is legally required to name the finalists for the school system’s new superintendent, as it did last week, there is no such mandate for the police commissioner position.

“We were advised that it makes it hard for people to get involved if their current employers know they’re out there on the hunt for another job,” said retired Supreme Judicial Court Justice Geraldine Hines, who has chaired the five-member police commissioner search committee since January.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has started interviewing four finalists vying to become the next leader of the Boston Police Department, her office said Monday, but the names of the candidates remain confidential.

Gary Peterson, CEO of the police executive search firm Public Sector Search & Consulting, told the Globe that as national police chief searches have become more competitive in recent years, it’s become more common to prioritize the confidentiality of the candidates.

“Pre-George Floyd, we were getting double the applicants that we’re getting now, and the qualified candidates that are out there are risking their job to come and be a police leader in a challenging city,” Peterson said. “We’d all like to be more transparent if our environment allowed it, but we have to be more strategic as recruiters and as cities to make sure we get the very best candidates who can actually do the transformational work that cities are hoping for.”

The school superintendent search panel received criticism last week after announcing two finalists, neither of whom are Black or Latino. Two other would-be finalists, a Black woman and a Latina, withdrew before the slate was made public, raising concerns about the selection process and prompting calls to restart the search. The two finalists are white and Asian American, respectively.

Hines said earlier this month that both the initial application pool and those who were granted interviews represented a diverse group in terms of race, gender, ethnicity, and language fluency, and included outside candidates as well as current members of Boston police.

The four finalists are diverse in terms of gender, ethnicity, and language ability, Hines said Monday, but declined to comment on whether the group of finalists is racially diverse.

“We didn’t send the mayor anybody we thought wasn’t qualified,” she added. “These are all people that can do this job, it’s just a question of who she wants and who she thinks she’ll work well with.”

What made the finalists stand out in a second round of interviews, Hines said, was how well they could articulate their vision for the department and whether they had the experience to make it a reality.

“We were drilling down on people in the second round, and we could tell who’s really steeped in experience versus who’s just trying to sell you something,” she said. “All those listening sessions weren’t just for show — as we asked candidates about their vision and experience, we tried to think about how that vision fit with what the people told us they wanted.”

The city stressed the importance of community feedback in the selection process, in striking contrast to the present confidentiality of the finalists. But Peterson said several other cities seeking new police leaders have also chosen to compensate for secrecy in the final stages of the search by soliciting public input early in the process.

Wu’s office declined to say why the names of the finalists had not been disclosed.

The committee used the qualifications listed in the job description, which called for a “proven transformational leader,” as a touchstone to guide their interviews and subsequent discussions, Hines said.

“Nobody had everything,” she added. “Some people were stronger on policy and others were stronger on management skills, but all of them professed a commitment to dealing with the major issues that police departments around the country are having to come to terms with right now.”

Department Superintendent-in-chief Gregory Long has served as acting commissioner for more than a year after Dennis White was placed on leave, just two days after he was appointed when domestic violence allegations against him surfaced.

Wu told the Globe this month that she has been “looking forward to interviewing the applicants identified through months of community outreach, vetting, and analysis,” and had previously said she hoped to have a new commissioner in place by spring. Wu’s office said it plans to announce the new commissioner in early July, a few weeks past deadline.

