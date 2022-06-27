Most Rhode Island voters don’t think President Biden should run in 2024, new Boston Globe/Suffolk poll shows

The survey of 800 likely general election voters – including Democrats, Republicans, and independents – shows that 38.75 percent of voters approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 52.5 percent disapprove.

A new Boston Globe/Suffolk University polls shows that 68.8 percent of likely general election voters in Rhode Island do not think Biden should run for a second term in 2024, and only 22 percent think he should run again.

By comparison, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, a Democrat, has a job approval rating of 40 percent, but only 37 percent disapprove of the job is he doing. More than 21 percent of Rhode Island voters said they are still undecided on McKee, who took office in March 2021 when Biden appointed former governor Gina Raimondo to be US secretary of commerce.

Biden, who would be 81 during the 2024 campaign, has maintained that he does plan to seek reelection, but polls in recent months have repeatedly shown that voters aren’t as certain. A Wall Street Journal poll from March found that 52 percent of Americans don’t think he should run in 2024.

The cellphone and landline poll was conducted June 19 to June 22 by Suffolk, and the margin of error among general election voters was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

While 48 percent of Rhode Island Democrats said Biden shouldn’t seek a second term, a whopping 84 percent of independents said they don’t think he should run in 2024. More than 70 percent of younger voters, those below the age of 44, also said they don’t think Biden should run again.