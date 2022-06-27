Our exclusive new poll on Rhode Island is live

We polled between June 19 and June 22, asking 800 general election voters about the single-most important issue in the governor’s race, how inflation is reshaping their lives, and whether they support a ban on assault-style firearms.

The first-ever Suffolk University and The Boston Globe Rhode Island poll are live, and you can find all the analyis and data on Globe.com/RI .

Who is winning the Democratic primary for governor? How does former Cranston mayor Allan Fung match up against the Democrats running in the 2nd Congressional District? Should President Joe Biden run for reelection?

We also have a Democratic primary survey to see where Governor Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and health care advocate Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz stand in their race.

Since a Republican victory in the 2nd District could have a national impact, we tested Fung, the GOP frontrunner, against each of his potential Democratic opponents in the 2nd District, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Omar Bah, Joy Fox, Sarah Morgenthau, Cameron Moquin, and David Segal.

You can explore the analysis, and the data, in these stories:

