R.I. man accused of illegally stockpiling guns faces new felony gun and drug charges

The new state charges brought by the attorney general’s office on Friday prompted Ronald Armand Andruchuk to withdraw his request for a bail hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday before US Magistrate Patricia A. Sullivan.

PROVIDENCE — A Burrillville man accused of illegally stockpiling more than 200 firearms , making ghost guns, and shooting into his neighbors’ property is now facing multiple state felony gun and drug charges, in addition to his ongoing federal case.

Rhode Island Superior Court Judge Robert Krause issued a warrant for Andruchuk, with an order to hold him without bail. At the same time, US Probation is now also recommending that Andruchuk remain detained.

“Based upon these recent developments, the Defense sees no good faith basis to proceed with a detention hearing at this time,” Andruchuk’s lawyer, John L. Calcagni III, wrote to US District Court.

Andruchuk, 38, is now charged with two counts of possession of a ghost gun; manufacturing a ghost gun; firing in a compact area; possession of cocaine under 10 grams; possession of amphetamine over 10 grams; possession of methamphetamine under 10 grams; domestic cyber-harassment; and domestic disorderly conduct.

Andruchuk is also accused of sending harassing text messages to his wife. The attorney general’s office said investigators found the messages during a review of his cellphone records. Investigators found many text messages showed “extreme violence,” including physical and verbal abuse, from Andruchuk toward his wife.

Andruchuk, 38, an unlicensed counselor at the DaVinci Center in Providence and unsuccessful Republican candidate for a House seat in Cranston, has been held without bail at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Center since his arrest by federal authorities in February.

Andruchuk had initially drawn attention from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives last year, when he suddenly started buying masses of guns. Despite his history of drug use and his family’s concerns about his mental health, Andruchuk passed background checks by the Cranston police.

Over just a few months, Andruchuk bought at least 169 firearms of all kinds, using proceeds he’d made from cryptocurrency, according to his former attorney. He moved his family from Cranston to Burrillville last winter, and neighbors began complaining about gunfire coming from his home at 1746 Tarkiln Road.

Massachusetts authorities began investigating in December, after Andruchuk allegedly hid two handguns and flashlights containing cocaine, oxycodone, and amphetamines in the ceiling of a men’s bathroom at the Tractor Supply Co. in Millbury. The Burrillville police rejected his attempt to buy more guns.

The final straw was when he fired shots into his neighbors’ yard and over the heads of Burrillville police officers in late February.

After investigators arrested Andruchuk the next day, ATF agents found an arsenal inside his home, with piles of firearms in the locked basement, and more guns easily accessible throughout the home. He had greeted police while wearing a “battle belt” that held four handguns, knives, and illegal drugs, after ditching a loaded rifle in the yard, according to court documents.

Andruchuk is being held on federal charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, because of his alleged drug use; making false statements to purchase firearms; and causing false records to be kept by licensed firearms dealers. He is also facing state firearms charges in Massachusetts.

Sullivan had ordered Andruchuk to remain in federal custody in March, after she read two sealed documents from federal prosecutors that she said revealed his “incredibly troubling” problems with drugs and mental health, explosive rage, and obsession with firearms.

His neighbors told Burrillville police they were terrified of his return.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.