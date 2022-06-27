Roxbury man charged with homicide of 20-year-old man in Roxbury

A Roxbury man is due to appear in a Boston courtroom Monday to face a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Roxbury on June 12.
Shivon M. Dorsey, 28, was arrested by Boston police last Friday and is scheduled to appear Monday in Roxbury Municipal Court on a charge of murder, according to court records and police.
Dorsey was arrested by the department’s SWAT team Friday in Dorchester near the intersection of Harvard and Lorne streets, police wrote on bpdnews.com.
Dorsey is accused of committing the 13th homicide in Boston this year when he allegedly shot and killed Jordan Bridgeman-Dicks around 9:30 p.m. on June 12 near 74 Rockland St. in Roxbury, according to police.
No other information was released about Bridgeman-Dicks by police.
A motive for the homicide was not publicly identified by police.
This is a developing story.
