Roxbury man charged with homicide of 20-year-old man in Roxbury

A Roxbury man is due to appear in a Boston courtroom Monday to face a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Roxbury on June 12.

Shivon M. Dorsey, 28, was arrested by Boston police last Friday and is scheduled to appear Monday in Roxbury Municipal Court on a charge of murder, according to court records and police.

Dorsey was arrested by the department’s SWAT team Friday in Dorchester near the intersection of Harvard and Lorne streets, police wrote on bpdnews.com.