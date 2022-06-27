Salisbury woman pleads guilty to sexual abuse of infant she was babysitting, prosecutors say

Daigle told FBI agents that she babysat a friend’s daughter on two occasions when the child was eight months old. Each time, the child was in her care for about five hours, according to an affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Sarah L. Wheeldon.

Desiree Daigle pleaded guilty to a single count of sexually exploiting a child before US District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV in Boston last Friday, according to Rollins office. Daigle, 26, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct 24.

A 26-year-old Salisbury woman is potentially facing 15 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing an infant she was caring for in 2018, according to US Attorney Rachel Rollins’ office.

Advertisement

Daigle was arrested by FBI agents in November 2018 as a result of a separate investigation of an Amesbury man, Thomas Cross, who allegedly shared communications he had with Daigle, according to federal court records.

Cross has pleaded not guilty to possession of child pornography and is awaiting trial, records show.

According to Rollins’ office and court records, Daigle shared some of the images of an infant in her care that were taken in Daigle’s home with Cross. The two exchanged messages over the Internet discussing getting together “so they could abuse the infant together,” according to prosecutors.

“What Desiree Daigle has admitted to today is enough to make anyone’s stomach turn. There are few situations more urgent than when a child is physically at risk,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office. “The FBI is committed to finding such predators, locking them up, and ensuring the children they have victimized are safe.”

“This kind of case drives my office’s mission to do all that it can to prosecute individuals like Ms. Daigle, who prey on innocent and defenseless children,” said Rollins in a statement.

Advertisement

Daigle has been held awaiting trial since 2018, records show. She faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison, according to Rollins’ office.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.