State Police and fire marshal seize more than 1,500 illegal fireworks over weekend

State Police and the state fire marshal’s office seized more than 1,500 illegal fireworks over the weekend and issued 18 summonses to residents purchasing fireworks in other states and bringing them into Massachusetts, officials said Monday.

The departments are continuing efforts to stop the illegal possession of fireworks in the state and encouraging residents to attend permitted events to see fireworks this upcoming holiday weekend, State Police and the fire marshal’s office said in a statement. A list of permitted events and information about the dangers of fireworks was posted by the Department of Fire Services.

State Police stopped several cars Friday evening and seized 425 fireworks with a value of $8,000, including aerial shells, cakes, large rockets, fountains, sparklers, and Roman candles, the statement said. They also issued seven summonses for illegal possession of fireworks.