State Police identify two of three teenagers killed in crash early Sunday in Brimfield

In a statement, the agency identified two of the deceased as Vincent J. Ardizzoni, 19, of Holland, and Shane M. Douglas, 18, of West Brookfield.

State Police on Monday identified two of the three teenagers who were killed in a devastating car crash in the woods off a rural stretch of road in Brimfield early Sunday.

He said the third teenager who died was a 17-year-old boy from Oxford.

“As victims aged 17 or younger are considered juveniles, MSP does not release their names,” the statement said. Authorities previously said a fourth victim who survived the crash was a 17-year-old Brookfield boy.

“The investigation into the crash is ongoing,” Procopio said. “No further information is being released today.”

The teens were in a 2006 Nissan Sentra traveling in the area of 40 East Brimfield Holland Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday when the car went off the roadway and rolled over about 40 feet into the wood line, State Police said in a prior statement.

Authorities said Sunday that Ardizzoni was believed to be the driver at the time of the crash.

The Brookfield teen left the scene before state troopers arrived, and investigators determined he went to Harrington Hospital on his own for treatment of serious injuries, State Police said.

The deadly crash is the latest to claim teen lives on roadways in Massachusetts. In February and March, three teens were killed in separate crashes in Dover, Marblehead, and Marshfield, the Globe reported.

The superintendent of the Tantasqua Regional School District issued a statement Sunday saying that two of the students killed in Brimfield attended the district’s high school in Fiskdale.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that the lives of two of our Tantasqua High School students were lost in a tragic accident overnight,” Superintendent Deborah J. Boyd said in the statement. “Our hearts go out to their families as well as our students and staff. Counselors will be available at the high school at the beginning of the week for any of our school community in need of support.”

Brett Kustigian, superintendent of the Quaboag Regional School District, which serves West Brookfield, expressed condolences for the students and their families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families. Grief counselors will be available tomorrow at school,” Kustigian said.

On Sunday evening, at least 200 people gathered on the pier at Fisherman’s Landing at Hamilton Reservoir in Holland for a vigil to remember the teens.

Red, white, and blue balloons were inflated and the nicknames of two of the teens were scrawled in yellow and purple chalk on pavement. A heart was drawn in red chalk.

People held small candles cupped in their hands. A red star balloon was released into the air.

Signs of grief were also visible at the crash scene. Bundles of flowers had been placed at the base of a tree near the site off East Brimfield Holland Road.

The tree’s bark had been ripped off near the bottom and small plants at the edge of the woods were cut down and smashed. Black skid marks could be seen on the road veering right and leading to tracks dug across the grass in front of a home at 40 East Brimfield Holland Road.

About a dozen young people were gathered at the scene. As some walked into the woods to place flowers by the tree, others stood by the roadside and hugged and consoled one another as some wept.

Marc Matton, 17, was with the group at the scene and said he was close friends with one of the victims. He woke up Sunday morning to messages on his phone from people asking if he’d heard what happened overnight.

He didn’t want to believe them.

“I thought it was fake or like playing a prank on me, saying he was dead and all of this,” Matton said. “I can’t really believe it.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.