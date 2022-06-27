fb-pixel Skip to main content

Transit Police seek person of interest after swastika spray-painted at Green Street station

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated June 27, 2022, 14 minutes ago
The MBTA released a surveillance camera image of a person of interest in the spray-painting of a swastika outside Green Street station on the Orange Line.Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

Transit Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest after an unknown male suspect spray-painted a swastika at a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority station on Friday, officials said.

The “hateful graffiti” was painted at the MBTA’s Green Street station on the Orange Line in Jamaica Plain, the agency said in a statement that included photographs of the person of interest.

The photos show a slender man wearing a loose-fitting T-shirt and shorts who appears to have braided hair, a goatee, and tattoos on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about the person of interest can contact Transit Police at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

