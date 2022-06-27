Two men held without bail in fatal shooting of Brockton teen last Labor Day weekend

Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 22, pleaded not guilty during their arraignment to charges of murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building in the Sept. 4 death of Liedson Monteiro-Terry, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement.

Two men were ordered held without bail in Brockton District Court on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Brockton last Labor Day weekend, prosecutors said.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for and are still searching for Malik Cotton, 21, the third suspect in Monteiro-Terry’s death, the statement said.

On Sept. 4, SpotSpotter detected three gunshots at about 1:05 a.m. near 40 Sprague Ave. in Brockton, where there was a large party. Arriving officers found Monteiro-Terry suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

Monteiro-Terry’s former coach described the teen as “happy-go-lucky” and “a good kid,” the Globe reported.

The investigation by Brockton police and State Police assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office, which included a search of a Braintree lake in March, led to the arrest warrants for the three suspects. Colon was arrested Friday in Brockton and Vasquez on Saturday in Braintree, prosecutors said.

Two others also face charges related to the incident: Alexandria Rodrigues, 21, was charged with perjury, and William Houston, 21, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and being an accessory before the fact, the statement said.

Colon and Vasquez are set to appear in court next on Aug. 18, prosecutors said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.