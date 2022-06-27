fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two people die in rollover crash on Interstate 395 in Webster

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated June 27, 2022, 51 minutes ago

Two people died in a rollover crash in Webster Sunday morning, State Police said.

At approximately 11:42 a.m. troopers responded after a 2003 BMW 325XI rolled over on Interstate 395 southbound at the 3.3-mile marker in Webster, State Police wrote in a blog post on Monday.

State Police said all three passengers had been ejected from the vehicle. The driver and the three passengers were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Two of the passengers — Leeha Thompson, 21, of Southbridge and Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, 20, of Framingham — were pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver, a 21-year-old Southbridge woman and the third passenger, a 20-year-old Framingham man, suffered serious injuries, State Police said.

Advertisement

State Police said no other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash, which is being investigated by members of Troop C of the State Police with assistance from State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video