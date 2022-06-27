Two people die in rollover crash on Interstate 395 in Webster

State Police said all three passengers had been ejected from the vehicle. The driver and the three passengers were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

At approximately 11:42 a.m. troopers responded after a 2003 BMW 325XI rolled over on Interstate 395 southbound at the 3.3-mile marker in Webster, State Police wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Two of the passengers — Leeha Thompson, 21, of Southbridge and Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, 20, of Framingham — were pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver, a 21-year-old Southbridge woman and the third passenger, a 20-year-old Framingham man, suffered serious injuries, State Police said.

State Police said no other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash, which is being investigated by members of Troop C of the State Police with assistance from State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.





