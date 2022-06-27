We’ll see showers later Monday, but sunshine will dominate this week

The showers are mostly an afternoon affair, although there could be a few renegade ones earlier in the day. A check of the morning radar shows the line pushing east from New York heading into western New England first and then eventually passing offshore by 9:00 p.m. There could be some thunder as well, along with heavier downpours, but most of us will not see anything more than garden variety stuff. Total rainfall will be between a quarter and a half an inch generally, with a few fortunate folks seeing an inch.

Even if you’re not a gardener you have probably noticed that it hasn’t rained very much in the past few months and when it does it doesn’t last very long. We do have some showers in the forecast today which will add to the paltry 1.68 inches of rain we’ve had so far this month, nearly two inches below average. But for the year, we are missing about six inches from the overall average, nearly two months’ worth if you add it up.

A line of showers was pushing east early Monday. COD Weather

Tuesday is shaping up to be a stunning late-June day as New Englanders relish the dry and warm air, along with tons of sunshine. If you’re looking for something to do with the kids anything involving the outdoors will be appropriate. It will be a nice day to perhaps explore the waterfront of Boston, including taking a boat ride.

A picture-perfect late June day is on the way for Tuesday. NOAA

Things heat up a bit on Wednesday with readings a few degrees warmer, in the mid-80s, and that’s where they will stay for Thursday as well. As more humid air arrives, I could see a little shower Wednesday night, but it’s just as likely none occurs.

The heat and humidity are on for Friday. Temperatures will be 90 to 95, for the second time this year in Boston, and southwesterly breezes will keep a cooler onshore wind at bay.

July is expected to start very hot with lots of 90s on the map for the afternoon. WeatherBELL

The gap between sunrise and sunset has closed a little bit, but the sun won’t begin setting earlier until tomorrow when we lose a second of daylight in the afternoon. It’s unlikely you’ll notice it for a few weeks, but we do lose about 25 minutes of afternoon light between now and August 4th when the rate speeds up even further. In spite of the daylight issue, temperatures will continue to warm for the next several weeks, not reaching their average peak until about a month from now.

The sunset Tuesday will be a second earlier than Monday this week. Handout



