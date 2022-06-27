Jan. 6 panel abruptly sets Tuesday hearing on ‘recently obtained evidence’

“BETTER BE A BIG DEAL,” tweeted John Dean, the White House counsel under former president Richard Nixon known for his role in the Watergate scandal. “There was only one surprise witness during the Senate Watergate Committee hearings. On July 16, 1973 an unannounced witness appeared: Alex Butterfield, who testified to Nixon’s secret taping system — forever changing history!”

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, according to a news release issued by the committee, in which it provided no other details about the surprise session. The announcement prompted widespread speculation about the nature of the hearing with many anticipating high-impact revelations.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on Monday abruptly scheduled a hearing for Tuesday afternoon to hear what the panel called “recently obtained evidence” and take witness testimony.

The panel has held a series of hearings this month laying out the findings of its nearly yearlong investigation, but it had not been scheduled to have any additional sessions this week, with no legislative action planned and lawmakers scattered across the country.

The panel has continued to gather evidence and record interviews with witnesses even as it presents its hearings. At the end of each session, lawmakers often issue calls for more witnesses to come forward.

One key witness the committee has yet to hear from publicly is Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, former president Donald Trump’s final chief of staff.

Hutchinson has provided the panel with some of its biggest revelations to date, all made during closed-door testimony.

In recent days, the committee also obtained and has been poring over hours of footage shot by a documentary filmmaker who was embedded with Trump, his family, and members of his inner circle immediately before, during, and after the riot.

But aides refused to divulge what additional evidence they planned to present Tuesday or who would be testifying.

The panel has yet to hear directly from either Trump or former vice president Mike Pence, although lawmakers have left open the possibility of calling either. The committee also has asked Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to testify privately next month over her role in pushing for the 2020 election to be overturned.

Last week, Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and the committee’s vice chair, publicly called on Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel who pushed back against some of the most extreme plans to overturn the election, to testify.

Some of the most damning testimony the panel has received so far has come from people who worked directly for Trump, including officials on his presidential campaign, his legal team, and the Justice Department.

Hutchinson was present in Meadows’s office when he recounted that Trump reacted approvingly to chants from rioters to hang Pence. She was asked by the committee about the account and confirmed it, according to the people familiar with the panel’s work.

Cheney has said the committee had received testimony that when Trump learned of the mob’s threats to hang Pence, he said, “Maybe our supporters have the right idea,” and added that Pence “deserves it.”

In a videotaped interview played by the panel at its last public hearing, Hutchinson also testified that six Republican members of Congress expressed interest in receiving presidential pardons after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The committee also played a portion of her interview in which she said she recalled at least 11 members of Congress who were involved in discussions with White House officials about overturning the election, including plans to pressure Pence to throw out electoral votes from states won by Joe Biden.

Hutchinson’s testimony suggested that at least a handful of Republican lawmakers were concerned about criminal liability after participating in the effort to invalidate the election results. She testified that Representatives Mo Brooks of Alaska, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia all sought pardons after the Jan. 6 assault.

Four of those members have denied doing so, with some questioning Hutchinson by name. Greene posted a clip of Hutchinson on Twitter and added: “Saying ‘I heard’ means you don’t know. Spreading gossip and lies is exactly what the January 6th Witch Hunt Committee is all about.” Biggs similarly said that Hutchinson was “mistaken” and that her testimony was edited “deceptively.”

Brooks, however, confirmed seeking a broad pardon for more than 100 Republicans.

Hutchinson has also testified that in one discussion, Perry, who now leads the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, endorsed the idea of encouraging supporters to march to the Capitol and that no one on the call objected to the proposal. She made clear that the members of Congress were “inclined to go with White House guidance” about directing a crowd to the Capitol.

To date, Hutchinson has cooperated with the committee in three separate closed-door interviews after receiving a subpoena.

The committee had been planning at least two more hearings for July, according to its chair, Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat. Those hearings are expected to detail how a mob of violent extremists attacked the Capitol and how Trump did nothing to call off the violence for more than three hours.

Previous hearings have focused on the pressure campaigns Trump launched against the Justice Department, state officials, and his vice president, as he sought to cling to power.