Missing girl’s stepmother indicted on gun charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 has been indicted on charges that she received stolen firearms, unrelated to the child’s disappearance.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, is accused of receiving a rifle and a shotgun between Sept. 29 and Oct. 22 of 2019, knowing that they had been stolen or believing they had probably been stolen. She was recently indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury, WMUR-TV reported Monday.

Montgomery pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been out on bail.