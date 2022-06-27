Biden’s age becomes an issue

Unenrolled voter wants to see field of Democratic choices in ’24
Re “Even Democrats now agree: Biden is too old for his job” by Jeff Jacoby (Opinion, June 22): President Biden’s age matters to this unenrolled voter. I’m 70, and I have certainly lost a step or two — that’s life. It seems obvious that Biden has lost a few more. But the party insists on honoring its more senior members and worrying about whose turn it is when it comes to fielding major candidates.
Since I may never be able to vote for a Republican again, given their actions over the last two years, I have formed strong impressions of the potential of the Democrat Party. They will not win in 2024 with Biden seeking reelection, and this country is not ready for a third-party candidate. Kamala Harris is not going to carry the 2024 ticket either — she’s not quite ready yet for prime time. I think an Amy Klobuchar-Pete Buttigieg slate would be perfect.
Sue Hoy
Taunton
It could be hard to pry incumbent from perch
President Harry Truman noted that a sitting president controlled levers of power and persuasion sufficient to name himself as the nominee for reelection if he desired. Times have changed, of course, and cancel culture reigns, so the Truman wisdom may be as fungible as Joe Biden’s malapropisms. Nevertheless, big blue Democratic bosses will have to exercise Machiavellian realpolitik to pry the president’s fingers from the party favors.
Paul Bloustein
Cincinnati
Lesser-of-two-evils approach may apply
Joe Biden’s age is not a new issue; it was bandied about in the 2020 election. Now he has a record in office that is not entirely complimentary, what with inflation and the Afghanistan pullout fiasco.
Voters in 2024 might well say, “Biden is the worst possible candidate for president.” It remains to be seen whether they will continue that thought with “. . . except for all the others.”
Keith Backman
Bedford