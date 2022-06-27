Blue Jays host the Red Sox to open 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (42-31, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (40-32, fourth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-0)

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-6, 3.19 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Blue Jays -180, Red Sox +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Toronto is 40-32 overall and 21-14 at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks second in the AL.

Boston has a 22-15 record on the road and a 42-31 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .261, the best team batting average in the AL.

Monday's game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 10 doubles and 17 home runs for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 8-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with a .334 batting average, and has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI. Jarren Duran is 13-for-35 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Blue Jays: 3-7, .231 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .289 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES:

Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)