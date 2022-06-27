Bruins announce their preseason schedule for 2022

The preseason finale is Oct. 8 against the Devils at TD Garden.

A six-game exhibition run, entirely against the Metropolitan Division, opens against the Flyers. The Bruins are home for games against the Rangers (Sept. 27) and Flyers (Oct. 1) before a pair on the road. They visit the Devils (Oct. 3) and Rangers (Oct. 5).

The new-look Bruins will start their preseason slate for the 2022-23 season Sept. 24 in Philadelphia.

Five of the six games start at 7 p.m. The exception comes Oct. 1, a 1 p.m. puck drop.

By the fall, the Bruins may or may not be captained by 37-year-old Patrice Bergeron, who is set to meet this week with management to discuss his status.

The Bruins will have a new coach. General manager Don Sweeney met last week with several candidates to replace the dismissed Bruce Cassidy, a list that includes David Quinn, Jay Leach, Joe Sacco, and Jim Montgomery. As with any coaching decision, ownership is weighing in before Sweeney makes the final call.

The Bruins expect to have both Bergeron’s future and a new coach finalized by the time of the NHL draft, which is July 7-8 in Montreal. Free agency opens July 13.

The Rangers will be coming off a 110-point season that culminated with a six-game loss in the Eastern Conference finals. The Devils and Flyers finished 28th and 29th in the league, respectively. The latter replaced interim coach Mike Yeo with Concord’s John Tortorella.

The 2022-23 season begins Oct. 11.

