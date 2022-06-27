Carlos Santana shipped to Seattle by Kansas City, as it embraces its rebuild

Kansas City agreed to send $4,269,231 to Seattle, leaving the Mariners to pay just $1.5 million of the remainder of Santana’s salary in the second year of a two-year, $17.5 million contract.

After hitting 19 homers in 158 games for Kansas City last season, and providing some veteran leadership to a team going through a long and difficult rebuild, the 36-year-old first baseman is hitting just .216 with four homers through 52 games this season.

Kansas City traded slugger Carlos Santana and nearly $4.3 million to the Seattle Mariners for righthanders Wyatt Mills and William Fleming , clearing the way to bring up hot prospect Vinnie Pasquantino .

Advertisement

This is the second time Santana has been with Seattle, though the first stint lasted a mere 10 days. He was acquired along with J.P. Crawford from Philadelphia for infielder Jean Segura, righthander Juan Nicasio, and lefthander James Pazos on Dec. 3, 2018; the Mariners then traded him away as part of a three-team deal with Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

This time should be different as the 36-year-old gives Seattle a useful switch-hitter and an option at first base with leading hitter Ty France out with an elbow injury. Santana has been the primary first baseman for the Royals and has been better at the plate over the past month with a .357 batting average and a 1.032 OPS in June.

The Royals are last in the AL Central at 26-45 heading into Monday night’s game against Texas.

The 24-year-old Pasquantino was picked in the 11th round of the 2019 first-year player draft out of Old Dominion and was generally one of the Royals’ overlooked prospects until the past couple of seasons. He was hitting .280 with 18 homers at Omaha, and was among the Triple-A leaders in extra-base hits, runs, homers and slugging percentage.

Advertisement

The Royals optioned Mills, a 27-year-old veteran, to Triple A Omaha while designating righthander Ronald Bolaños for assignment. Fleming was assigned to Class-A Quad Cities.

Mills had a 4.15 ERA in eight appearances for Seattle this season, along with going 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA in 19⅔ innings for Triple-A Tacoma. Fleming was picked in the 11th round of last year’s first-year player draft out of Wake Forest and was 6-6 with a 4.92 ERA in 14 starts for Class-A Modesto this season.

Bolaños had a 4.42 ERA in eight appearances for Kansas City this season.

Kris Bryant returns after month-long injury

Kris Bryant is returning to the Rockies’ lineup after missing more than a month with a lower back strain. Colorado activated the star outfielder from the 10-day injured list, and slotted him to bat third and play left field in first of a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bryant has not played since May 22, when he went on the IL for the second time this season. He doubled in a rehab appearance Friday with Triple-A Albuquerque.

“The thing we were all hoping for is that he got to a place physically where he’s confident and very comfortable,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “We got to that place with a lot of hard work with our training staff and our strength guys.”

Colorado signed Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract in the spring to help fill the void that Trevor Story left when he signed with the Red Sox. Bryant is hitting .270 with four doubles, four RBIs, and no home runs.

Advertisement

Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader shelved by Cardinals

St. Louis placed righthander Jack Flaherty and center fielder Harrison Bader on the injured list.

Flaherty was placed on the 15-day list with a right shoulder strain. He left Sunday’s start after throwing two scoreless innings. The 26-year-old missed the first 64 games of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery. He has made three starts and not pitched more than three innings in any one.

Flaherty had been scheduled for two more rehab starts before convincing the team to activate him.

“Hopefully, it’s something that we still see him this year,” John Mozeliak, the Cardinals president of baseball operations, said. “I mean, we’re pretty optimistic that that will be the case based on what we’re hearing. But, you know, clearly it’s going to take some more time to get him back.”

Bader, a Gold Glove winner, was placed on the 10-day IL with planter fasciitis in his right foot. He’s been dealing with the injury since spring training.

Multi-sport owner David Blitzer officially buys into Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians announced their agreement with billionaire sports businessman David Blitzer and his investment group, the final step in him taking a minority stake in the American League team that will eventually lead to control of the ballclub. Major League Baseball approved Blitzer’s purchase earlier this month. Owner Paul Dolan had been looking for a minority investor for several years and ended his search with Blitzer, who also has ownership stakes in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, English soccer club Crystal Palace, and Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake. It’s believed Blitzer initially will have 25-30 percent ownership and will have the right to increase his stake to a controlling interest in several years. The addition should give the Guardians, who have one of the game’s lowest payrolls, an infusion of capital to perhaps be more aggressive in free agency and in signing some of their younger players . . . Mets righthander Tylor Megill will be out until at least mid-August, with the team moving him to the 60-day injured list. The 26-year-old was put on the 15-day IL on June 17 because of a strained right shoulder, joining aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The Mets said at the time Megill would not throw for four weeks. Earlier in the season, Megill missed four weeks with right biceps tendinitis and returned June 10. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in nine starts this year . . . The Minnesota Twins confirmed the sudden departure of pitching coach Wes Johnson for a lucrative college job at LSU. The Twins announced the 50-year-old will work the five-game set at AL Central rival Cleveland, then return to his roots in the powerhouse SEC and join the Tigers. Bullpen coach Pete Maki and assistant pitching coach Luis Ramirez figure to play a major part in replacing Johnson, who was widely believed to be the first college pitching coach to jump directly to the major leagues when the Twins hired him in 2019 from Arkansas . . . Among a slew of moves, Pittsburgh released righthander Heath Hembree after he cleared waivers. The 33-year-old had a 7.16 ERA in 20 appearances this year for the Pirates, his fourth organization since the Red Sox traded him in August 2020.