Game 74: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

A weekend trip to Cleveland did nothing to disrupt the Red Sox and their winning ways. They improved to a season-high 11 games above .500 with a three-game sweep of the Guardians. The Sox also extended their winning streak to seven games.

The road trip continues with a three-game series at Toronto, which went 5-2 against the Sox in April. But that was when Boston was struggling to a 10-19 start. Things are going differently for both squads in June. The Blue Jays are 12-12 for the month, while the Red Sox are 19-4.

The Red Sox will be without closer Tanner Houck and outfielder Jarren Duran, who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and will be on the restricted list because of Canada’s vaccine mandate.