Game 74: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

A weekend trip to Cleveland did nothing to disrupt the Red Sox and their winning ways. They improved to a season-high 11 games above .500 with a three-game sweep of the Guardians. The Sox also extended their winning streak to seven games.
The road trip continues with a three-game series at Toronto, which went 5-2 against the Sox in April. But that was when Boston was struggling to a 10-19 start. Things are going differently for both squads in June. The Blue Jays are 12-12 for the month, while the Red Sox are 19-4.
The Red Sox will be without closer Tanner Houck and outfielder Jarren Duran, who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and will be on the restricted list because of Canada’s vaccine mandate.
Connor Seabold will get the start for the Sox Monday against Kevin Gausman.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (42-31): TBA
Pitching: RHP Connor Seabold
BLUE JAYS (40-32): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kevin Gausman (5-6, 3.19 ERA)
Time: 7:07 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Gausman: Christian Arroyo 2-6, Xander Bogaerts 16-46, Jackie Bradley Jr. 2-25, Bobby Dalbec 2-5, Rafael Devers 1-11, J.D. Martinez 6-15, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Rob Refsnyder 4-9, Trevor Story 3-22, Alex Verdugo 0-6, Christian Vázquez 2-18
Blue Jays vs. Seabold: Has not faced any Toronto batters
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have the second-best run differential in the American League behind the Yankees, outscoring their opponents, 351-286.
Notes: Seabold is making his first start of the season, and the second start of his career. … Gausman is 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts against the Sox this season. For his career, he is 5-8 with a 4.01 ERA in 22 appearances (17 starts) against Boston. … Per Julian McWilliams, J.D. Martinez has reached base safely in all 30 road games he has played this season. The last Red Sox player to do that was Carl Yastrzemski, who reached safely in his first 31 road games in 1975. Ted Williams had a 38-game streak in 1946. … Pitching matchups for the rest of the series will be Michael Wacha vs. Ross Stripling on Tuesday, and Nick Pivetta vs. Alek Manoah for Wednesday.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.