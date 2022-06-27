Marlin Briscoe, AFL’s first Black quarterback and a former Patriots receiver, dies at 76

Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday.

His daughter, Angela Marriott, told the Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, Calif. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs.

Briscoe, an Omaha native, was a star quarterback at Omaha University before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in the 14th round in 1968. Briscoe told the team he’d return home to become a teacher if he couldn’t get a tryout at quarterback. Denver agreed to an audition, and the 5-foot-10-inch dynamo nicknamed “The Magician’' made the starting lineup on Oct. 6.