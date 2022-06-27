These absent anti-vaxxers give Red Sox no shot in Toronto

I wonder how Red Sox players really feel? It’s always Hakuna Matata around these Sox with their laundry cart rides, postgame strobelight disco dance parties, and NESN happy talk, but how would you feel if your .327-hitting leadoff batter, your white-hot closer (six saves in six tries), and (possibly) your $30 million per year erstwhile ace chose not to help you win important games in June and (maybe) September/October?

Swell. So how are you all feeling about Kyrie Houck, Kyrie Duran and Kyrie Sale at this hour?

That was the situation when the scalding-hot Sox arrived at the Rogers Center in Toronto Monday. The Sox were without rookie outfielder Jarren Duran (four steals in five attempts) and bullpen stopper Tanner Houck, two young stars who have chosen “personal freedom” over helping the team. Both players have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which makes them ineligible to play in Toronto. They seem to be following the lead of Chris Sale, who’s been on the shelf for two years, but said he was still not vaccinated last time we asked.

Duran has played only 13 games in the Major Leagues this year (46 over two seasons) and was an offensive catalyst when the Sox swept the Guardians in Cleveland over the weekend. He turns 26 in September and is battling to stay in the big leagues, but he says this is a “personal decision” and told MassLive, “I’m still doing my research.”

Dr. Google, no doubt.

There was a time when a kid would do anything to get a day in the big leagues. Now the opportunity is dismissed in the name of personal freedom.

The aforementioned Houck made it clear he won’t take the shot, while simultaneously saying, “I’ll do whatever I need to help us win.’’ He said his family doesn’t believe in vaccines.

For what it’s worth, both Duran and Houck clearly don’t have a problem with needles. Both players have more tattoos than Lady Gaga and Harry Styles.

The anti-vax Sox have another minor leaguer, outfielder Ryan Fitzgerald, a former independent leaguer who has clawed his way up to Triple-A Worcester, but told the Globe’s Alex Speier, “If I miss my [big league] shot because of that [no vaccination], it is what it is. I’m not going to think twice about it.”

Boston’s young anti-vaxers have a role model in Sale, who told us last year and again this spring that he is not vaccinated. Sale’s status has yet to be a factor because he had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and broke a rib re-habbing over the winter. It will be interesting if nothing’s changes this summer when Sale presumably will be pitching and the Sox finish their regular season with three games in Toronto on the last weekend of September.

At the present time, Canada requires any visitors to the country to be vaccinated 14 days before entry. Players who won’t get the shot are not paid for games they miss in Toronto. They are placed on the restricted list and the team is powerless to sanction them. The Red Sox seem to fear embarrassing Sale, and go to great lengths to avoid acknowledging that their tall lefty might not make himself available for important games.

But what happens if Sale returns to the rotation next month and the rules in Canada don’t change? How’s it going to look if Alex Cora has to align his other starters at the end of September to make sure Sale won’t face Toronto on the final weekend of the regular season (Sale would also be ineligible for potential playoff games in Toronto)?

Everybody okay with this?

It has nothing to do with politics or science. It’s an issue of professional athletes being available to compete. How many of you have jobs where there are no consequences when you choose to make yourself unavailable for work?

The Yankees took care of the issue in April. All Yankee players did the team thing.

Not the anti-vax Red Sox. The Sox last year were the only one of ten playoff teams that failed to reach the 85 percent vaccination threshold and now they are a playoff contender that won’t say anything to offend players who care more about personal freedom than their committment to the team.

Wonder what Ted Williams would think? Willams didn’t talk about his “personal freedom” when he was called to serve his country in World War II and again in the Korean conflict. Williams flew 39 combat missions in Korea and lost almost five seasons of his prime while serving his country.

Today the Red Sox have players who care more about their personal freedom than helping the team.

Coming into Monday the surging Sox had won seven straight, 11 of 13, and owned an 19-4 record in June. They were a season-high, 11 games over .500, winning seven consecutive series.

The Sox fell behind, 7-0, in the first five innings Monday. Outfielder Rob Refsnyder, leading off in place of Duran, struck out and walked in his first two trips to the plate.

Back in Boston, Houck and Duran are scheduled to work out together Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.