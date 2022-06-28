‘The Forgiven’: Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain head into the desert

While this situation isn’t all that promising for the participants, it is for viewers. The married couple are played by Ralph Fiennes — he’s a high-end London doctor who drinks too much — and Jessica Chastain — she’s a children’s-book author suffering from a longstanding case of writer’s block. Morocco has a history as an appealingly exotic setting for movies that are challenging, entertaining, or both. And, well, very posh parties (this one’s three parts luxurious to two parts louche, served with a twist of very bitter lemon), who wouldn’t RSVP? At least in theory.

A married couple are driving through the Moroccan desert at night (not a good idea) to get to a very posh party (that, too, turns out not to be a good idea). Something bad happens. Since it happens just eight minutes into “The Forgiven,” mentioning this isn’t so much spoiler as narrative GPS.

The writer-director John Michael McDonagh adapted “The Forgiven” from Lawrence Osborne’s 2012 novel. McDonagh is the older brother of Martin McDonagh (“In Bruges,” “Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri”). This is worth noting since “The Forgiven” aspires to some of the more distinctive qualities of the younger brother’s films: corrosive wit, clear-eyed pitilessness, location as something like destiny. It does not employ them anywhere near as well.

“The Forgiven” becomes two movies. There’s the party, which takes place over several days, at the very comfortable estate of the hosts. They’re a gay couple, Richard and Dally, played by Matt Smith (so memorably gruesome in “Last Night in Soho”; and gruesome in a very different way, as Prince Philip, in “The Crown”) and Caleb Landry Smith (the son in “Get Out,” speaking of gruesome). Matt Smith is very good. Caleb Landry Smith is not.

The guests include a Wall Street type (Christopher Abbott), a Moroccan novelist (the sole non-Westerner on the premises who’s not a servant), a superciliously radical French photographer, an English lord, and, basically, a bunch of men in white dinner jackets and women in plunging necklines. “I like it here,” says the Wall Street type. “It feels like a country where a useless man could be happy.”

The other movie involves David, Fiennes’s character, going into the desert to make amends for the bad thing that happened. If the other movie’s view of the decadent rich at play verges on parody, so does this one’s view of the moral superiority of desert life. There’s also the rather dubious tradition of tormented Englishmen trudging through the sands — or, as here, riding in an SUV — seeking purification or transcendence or whatever. The man David must make amends to is Abdelleh. Playing him, Ismael Kanater has the most emotionally challenging role in the film. He does not give the most persuasive performance. In fairness to the actor, Abdelleh isn’t so much a character as a thematic conceit.

Fiennes and Chastain have a movie marital history. She played the wife of his title character in “Coriolanus” (2011), Fiennes’s excellent directorial debut. Here they seem mismatched: What is this couple doing together? Fiennes is almost too well cast. He does sour and disaffected with clock-punching proficiency. Chastain is sorely miscast. It’s not just that her being notably younger than Fiennes and American are unaccounted for. It’s that this intelligent, forceful performer is reduced to playing vexed and pouty. At least she’s not playing a caricature, as she did last year, in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which brought her the oddest best actress Oscar in a long time.

Actually, the couple’s incompatibility isn’t the most perplexing question “The Forgiven” raises. Richard and Dally’s estate is quite lovely, but its surroundings aren’t. Why here? It really is in the middle of nowhere, far from Tangier, far from Marrakech, far from anywhere other than that ever-popular movie destination Plot Device City.

“The Forgiven” wants to have things both ways. Oh, look at how odiously these odious people behave — and let’s keep gawking at their odiousness. Sneering at slick emptiness becomes itself a kind of slick emptiness, only worse, since it’s self-congratulatory. The film also mostly reduces the Arab and Berber characters (give it credit for acknowledging the difference) to serving as moral foils for the Westerners’ depravity. Vivid presentation can obscure clichés. It can’t ultimately conceal them. That extends to the moral comeuppance “The Forgiven” concludes with, which is as pat as it is implausible. “What a jolly weekend this has turned out to be,” David snarls at one point. He’s being sarcastic. Smart guy, David.

★★

THE FORGIVEN

Written and directed by John Michael McDonagh; based on the novel by Lawrence Osborne. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain, Matt Smith, Christopher Abbott, Ismael Kanater. At Kendall Square, Dedham Community. 117 minutes. R (violence, sexuality. Language, drug use).

