‘Only Murders in the Building’ returns for 2nd season

Redrum! Last year’s unexpected Hulu hit “Only Murders in the Building” is back for a second season, and it’s more of the same (in a good way). The warmth is still there, along with the twisty whodunit, the New York atmosphere, the droll humor, and, with Amy Schumer, Michael Rapoport, and Shirley MacLaine, the guest stars. This time out, the script is also filled with amusing meta references, many of them thanks to a podcast being made about the making of last season’s podcast.
Our trio of investigators — Steve Martin’s Charles, Selena Gomez’s Mabel, and Martin Short’s Oliver — are once again looking into a murder in the Arconia. This time, as shown at the end of season 1, the victim is the board president of the building, Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), who was stabbed to death with a knitting needle. Through flashbacks, we learn more about Bunny, as the three push to understand her life and who might have wanted her dead.
The chemistry among Martin, Gomez, and Short remains irresistible, with Gomez’s (intentional?) affectlessness puncturing the exaggerated grandiosity of Martin and Short with generation-gap overtones. We also learn more about each of them individually, particularly as Mabel begins a relationship with an artist played by Cara Delevingne. One of the foundations of the show is that in the middle of a cold, giant city, these three oddballs have found one another; and that continues to be so this time out.
In many ways, season 2 feels like an extension of season 1. So if you liked “Murders” last year, odds are you will again this year. The first two episodes are now available; the other eight arrive one per week, on Tuesdays.
