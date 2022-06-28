‘Only Murders in the Building’ returns for 2nd season

Redrum! Last year’s unexpected Hulu hit “Only Murders in the Building” is back for a second season, and it’s more of the same (in a good way). The warmth is still there, along with the twisty whodunit, the New York atmosphere, the droll humor, and, with Amy Schumer, Michael Rapoport, and Shirley MacLaine, the guest stars. This time out, the script is also filled with amusing meta references, many of them thanks to a podcast being made about the making of last season’s podcast.

Our trio of investigators — Steve Martin’s Charles, Selena Gomez’s Mabel, and Martin Short’s Oliver — are once again looking into a murder in the Arconia. This time, as shown at the end of season 1, the victim is the board president of the building, Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), who was stabbed to death with a knitting needle. Through flashbacks, we learn more about Bunny, as the three push to understand her life and who might have wanted her dead.