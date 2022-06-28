Unionized employees ratify their first contract with the Museum of Fine Arts Boston

More than 200 employees of the Museum of Fine Arts, newly represented by the United Auto Workers Local 2110, have ratified a collective bargaining agreement with the MFA. The contract, the first since the employees voted to unionize in November 2020, includes increases in compensation and benefits.

In a note posted on the museum’s website, Matthew Teitelbaum, the MFA’s Ann and Graham Gund Director, said the agreement, and additional investments in wages and benefits over the next three years, will strengthen the institution going forward.

“As we continue to manage the disruption of the pandemic and in the midst of significant inflation, we believe this agreement and our investment across the organization are the right decision,” Teitelbaum said in a statement.