Unionized employees ratify their first contract with the Museum of Fine Arts Boston

More than 200 employees of the Museum of Fine Arts, newly represented by the United Auto Workers Local 2110, have ratified a collective bargaining agreement with the MFA. The contract, the first since the employees voted to unionize in November 2020, includes increases in compensation and benefits.
In a note posted on the museum’s website, Matthew Teitelbaum, the MFA’s Ann and Graham Gund Director, said the agreement, and additional investments in wages and benefits over the next three years, will strengthen the institution going forward.
“As we continue to manage the disruption of the pandemic and in the midst of significant inflation, we believe this agreement and our investment across the organization are the right decision,” Teitelbaum said in a statement.
Advertisement
The contract affects 227 of the museum’s administrative, technical, curatorial, and conservation employees.
“We are pleased to have reached an agreement on a union contract with the MFA that will provide a more equitable compensation structure and a democratic voice for the staff,” Maida Rosenstein, president of Local 2110 UAW, said in a statement. “By establishing collective bargaining rights, the MFA staff is helping to bring about necessary systemic change for museum workers in general.”
Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.