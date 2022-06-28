Former AG Martha Coakley heads back to Foley Hoag after stint at Juul Labs

Coakley rejoined Foley Hoag on Monday, only days after the Food and Drug Administration instituted a nationwide ban on the marketing and distribution of Juul vaping devices and flavor pods. The FDA had said Washington-based Juul didn’t provide enough information for the agency to properly assess its products’ possible health risks; Juul then filed an appeal in federal court, saying the FDA unfairly singled it out among e-cigarette makers.

Juul was already in the FDA’s crosshairs when Coakley joined the company’s government affairs team in 2019, with regulators and antismoking advocates accusing Juul of improperly marketing its products to teens. Her last day at Juul was June 17.

In her new role at Foley Hoag, where she had spent four years prior to joining Juul, Coakley will co-chair the firm’s State Attorney General practice, representing clients through state attorney general investigations and enforcement actions. She will be co-chair of the practice alongside Kevin Conroy, Harlan Levy, and Dean Richlin.

Coakley’s legal career began in the private sector before she became a public prosecutor; she was eventually elected as the Middlesex County District Attorney. She is arguably best known for the eight years she served as state attorney general, from 2007 through 2015. A Democrat, she ran to succeed Ted Kennedy in the US Senate in 2010, losing to Scott Brown, and lost the 2014 governor’s race to Charlie Baker. When her term as attorney general ended in early 2015, she went to work at Foley Hoag for the first time.

“I look forward to returning to Foley Hoag and working alongside esteemed colleagues with whom I’ve collaborated for many years,” Coakley said in a statement. “This prestigious law firm continues to uphold a national reputation for excellence and integrity in legal practice. I am glad to be back.”

Foley Hoag managing partner Jeffrey Collins said in a statement that the firm is pleased to welcome Coakley back: “Her extensive experience advising companies in matters involving state attorneys general will be an enormous asset to the firm and our clients.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.