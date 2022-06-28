Morepeas snack cups make nibbling less messy

When Seattle area moms Allison Fadden and Jessica Severt were lunching in a local restaurant one afternoon, they started noting all the surrounding chaos of dining with children. On the spot, they began brainstorming ideas for kid-friendly tableware that would allow parents to stress less about mess and enjoy the moment. What started out as scribbles on the back of a napkin gradually evolved into the morepeas line of stackable, modular, multiuse cups, bowls, and containers with spill-proof lids. The Essential Snack Cup is especially versatile, as a drinking cup with an easy grip handle, dinner bowl, or snack container. They call it a “snack toy for curious kids,” as the soft cut-out top hides the snack inside — all while discouraging spills. The kicker on these cuties, crafted of colorful toxin-free FDA approved silicone, is that the solid to-go lid on the cup’s bottom can be flipped to use as a weighted base, with a suction function for stabilized placement. As we dive into day adventures and family travels this summer, imagine the benefits for use with a car seat and airplane tray table. Freezer, dishwasher, and oven safe, you can even steam veggies in the cup using the vented top, then pop it off for serving or replace with the solid lid for storage or portability, making them all-in-one useful even when toddlers turn into big kids. $24, morepeas.com, www.maisonette.com.