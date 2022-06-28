Recipe: American steakhouses embellish burgers with add-ons and you can, too

Serves 4

American steakhouses have their own burger styles and though there are no fixed rules, they typically come with a generous patty, add-ons such as bacon, cheese, tomato, and red onion, and often a special sauce mixed with mayo, ketchup, relish, and horseradish. Make them and you'll have a burger-palooza that rivals any steakhouse. Ground chuck that is 80 to 85 percent lean makes the best burger since it has just enough fat to be juicy without excessive fat (cook burgers to 160 degrees). These aren't quite the gigantic burgers you get on steakhouse menus -- here one pound of beef serves four -- but there are more layers of crunch, melt, and sauce. Light the grill and pile them on.

SAUCE

3 tablespoons mayonnaise 2 tablespoons ketchup 1 tablespoon pickle relish 4 teaspoons bottled white horseradish Dash of liquid hot sauce, or more to taste

1. In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise and ketchup together until blended.

2. Stir in the pickle relish, horseradish, and hot sauce. Taste for seasoning and add more hot sauce, if you like.

BURGERS

Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 4 strips bacon, cut in half 1 pound ground beef (80 to 85 percent lean ground chuck) Salt and pepper, to taste 4 slices Monterey Jack cheese 4 burger buns 4 leaves lettuce (Romaine, red leaf, green leaf) 4 thin slices red onion 4 thick slices large tomato

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high heat. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil.

2. Form the beef into 4 patties. Make a small impression in the center of each patty about the size of your thumb. This helps keep the burgers flat as you cook them.

3. In a large skillet over medium heat, render the bacon until it is golden and crisp. Drain on paper towels.

4. Sprinkle the burgers with salt and pepper. Set them on the grill and cook for 4 to 6 minutes, turning once, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the center of a burger registers 160 degrees.

5. Top the burgers with a slice of cheese. Cover the grill and continue cooking for 1 minute, or until the cheese melts.

6. Separate the tops from the bottoms of the buns. Divide the lettuce and onion among the bottoms. Top each with a burger, a spoonful of sauce, a tomato slice, and 2 half slices of bacon. Add a bun top to each burger.

Sally Pasley Vargas