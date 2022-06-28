Recipe: Carry this buttery blueberry-yogurt cake, brightened with lemon, to your weekend hosts

Makes 9 squares

Dotted with blueberries and brightened with lemon rind, this simple cake, baked in a square pan, is a quintessential American confection. The soft, buttery texture, slightly tangy from yogurt and lemon juice, and plump blues create a perfect brunch dessert or afternoon snack with a pitcher of iced tea. It's also very portable -- just tuck the squares into a container -- if you want to take the cake to a picnic or on the road to a summer house for your weekend hosts.

Canola or vegetable oil (for the pan) Grated rind of 1 lemon Juice of 1/2 lemon 1 teaspoon lemon extract 2 cups flour 1 teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt 1¼ cups fresh blueberries, picked over to remove any stems ¼ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 cup granulated sugar 2 eggs ⅔ cup plain Greek yogurt Extra granulated sugar (for sprinkling) Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Very lightly oil an 8-inch square baking pan. Cut 2 sheets of parchment paper, each 12-by-8-inches. Line the pan with the parchment, setting the sheets perpendicular to each other so they cover the bottom and come just to the top of the pan.

2. In a small bowl, combine the lemon rind, lemon juice, and extract; set aside for 10 minutes.

3. In another bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to blend them.

4. In a third bowl, toss the blueberries with 2 teaspoons of the flour mixture.

5. In an electric mixer, beat the butter at medium speed for 3 minutes. Add the granulated sugar in 2 additions, beating well after each. After the sugar is all added, beat for 30 seconds more. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. The mixture may look curdled; that's OK.

6. With the mixer set on low speed, beat in half of the flour mixture, then the yogurt, then the lemon mixture, followed by the remaining flour. Scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula as necessary.

7. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With a large rubber spatula, fold in the blueberries with any flour in the bowl. Spoon the batter into the pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle with granulated sugar. Tap the pan once hard on the counter to settle any air pockets.

8. Bake the cake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until it is golden brown and a skewer inserted into the center of the cake is clean when withdrawn. The cake will pull away gently from the sides of the pan.

9. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool completely. Lift the large square out of the pan using the top of the parchment paper. Set it on a board. Make 2 horizontal cuts and 2 vertical cuts to form 9 squares. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Lisa Yockelson