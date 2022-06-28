fb-pixel Skip to main content
WHAT SHE'S HAVING

Recipe: Chocolate puddings from the newsletter ‘Simmering’ are intensely dark and delicious

By Sheryl Julian Globe Correspondent,Updated June 28, 2022, 1 hour ago
Jennie Perillo's Chocolate PuddingSheryl Julian for The Boston Globe

Serves 6

These dark chocolate puddings from "Simmering," a food newsletter by Jennie Perillo, are intense and delicious. They're looser than you might expect a pudding to be (particularly if you were raised on Jell-O instant chocolate pudding mix), but the texture is lovely. Use the darkest unsweetened cocoa powder you can find -- Droste brand is one -- and pour the cooked mixture into ramekins or French yogurt jars. Top with whipped cream and shaved dark chocolate or cocoa nibs.

2cups whole or 2 percent milk
¾cup sugar
cup dark unsweetened cocoa powder (also called "black cocoa")
2teaspoons vanilla extract
¼teaspoon flaky sea salt
3 egg yolks
1tablespoon cornstarch
½cup heavy cream, softly whipped (for serving)
¼cup shaved dark chocolate or cocoa nibs (for garnish)

1. Have on hand 6 ramekins or custard cups (3/4 to 1 cup capacity each). You also need a small tray that will hold them.

2. In a large saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups of the milk with the sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla, and salt. Whisk to combine them. Turn the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the mixture comes to a simmer (little bubbles will pop to the surface). Remove from the heat.

3. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk the remaining 1/2 cup milk with the egg yolks and cornstarch until they are thoroughly combined and the cornstarch has dissolved completely.

4. Slowly pour about a 1/2 cup of the hot chocolate mixture, whisking constantly, into the egg mixture.

5. Still whisking, slowly pour the egg mixture back into the pot of hot chocolate. Return the pot to the burner and turn the heat to medium. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes more, or until the mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon.

6. Divide the mixture among the 6 cups. Transfer the cups to the tray and leave to cool. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight.

7. Spoon whipped cream on each pudding and garnish with chocolate or cocoa nibs.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "Simmering" newsletter

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.

